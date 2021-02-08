The strange times we live in have prompted Hollywood to take a leap of faith this year, with some studios opting to release theatrical movies concurrently on streaming platforms.
With theaters proving to be increasingly less lucrative and streaming services becoming more and more accessible to the masses, it’s a decision that probably comes as a surprise to no one,
Whether this trend ends after the pandemic or if we continue to see big studios distance themselves from traditional screening remains to be seen. What is certain is that I'll finally be able to see a giant monkey fight a nuclear lizard on my iPhone 7 for $20.
This listicle will put a spotlight on four of the most anticipated titles, sorted in release order, coming directly to your bedroom in the coming months.
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is a biopic set during the 1960’s following Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party and his betrayal by undercover FBI agent William O'Neal.
The film had its premiere at Sundance film festival earlier this month where it has garnered near universal acclaim from critics. At the time of writing, the film review site Rotten Tomatoes has given the movie a 99% “fresh” rating from a sample of 85 critic reviews.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” releases Feb. 12 on HBO Max.
“Tom & Jerry”
Many folks, especially those of older age, have fond memories of getting up on a Saturday morning to watch a rat repeatedly hit a cat on the head with a frying pan. If you’re one of those people, boy do I have news for you.
Hollywood, doing what they do best, has decided that the dynamic duo Tom and Jerry really deserve a two hour long, “Space Jam”-esque, movie.
Instead of going for the traditionally seen 2D animation blended with live action however, Warner Bros has instead opted to employ a style of 3D animation that attempts to embody the spirit of the original cartoons.
The movie will follow Jerry, who has illegally taken up residence in a hotel and Tom, who is employed by the hotel to catch and presumably eat him? Maybe? Kind of morbid honestly.
“Tom & Jerry” releases Feb. 26 on HBO Max.
“Godzilla vs Kong”
“Godzilla vs Kong” promises to bring millions of adoring fans together to watch a behemoth gorilla fight a giant lizard that has a really unfair vendetta against large buildings.
The movie serves is a crossover event for 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”.
Warner Bros has released the following statement regarding the film’s plot: “Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As a squadron embarks on a perilous journey into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues about the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival as a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”
“Godzilla vs Kong” releases March 31 on HBO Max.
“Mortal Kombat”
In the long history of video game movies, perhaps none are more infamous than the “Mortal Kombat” films.
Historically made fun of for their over acting and bizarre plots, the “Mortal Kombat” movies see fighters from around the globe and even different dimensions duke it out in glorious 1990’s kung-fu action schlock.
The reboot seems like it will follow in the footsteps of the 2 previous films, with up-and-coming MMA fighter Luke Cole searching for allies in a fight against an interdimensional force that threatens the very existence of the universe.
“Mortal Kombat” releases April 16 on HBO Max.