This spring will see a lot of significant artists and events coming to the Knoxville area. From big names like Elton John to musicals like Hairspray, there will be something for everyone.
Elton John
Elton John will be coming to campus on Friday, April 8 for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena and will be performing some of his hits from his 60-year long career as one of the most famous entertainers. The “Rocketman” and “Your Song” singer will be retiring after his tour ends so that he can spend more time with his family.
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney has also had a career that spans decades from his start with the Quarrymen that turned into the Beatles, to his solo career and work with another band of his, Wings. He will also be coming to Thompson-Boling on May 31 for the Knoxville stop of his “Got Back” tour. The “Live and Let Die” and “Let it be” singer also released a book of his song lyrics to share the stories behind some of his most famous songs to long-time fans.
For KING & COUNTRY
The Grammy-winning Aussie duo’s “What are We Waiting For?” tour will be coming to the Knoxville civic coliseum on April 15.
Walker Hayes feat. MacKenzie Porter
Walker Hayes will be performing at the Tennessee Theater on April 28 as part of his “Fancy Like” tour. Hayes saw a rise to fame after his song “Fancy Like” was trending on TikTok last year. Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter will be joining him for all but one show.
REO Speedwagon
The band first found success in the 70s after forming in 1967. The “Can’t Fight This Feeling” singers will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 7. The band has been touring for about 60 years and will continue their current tour until the summer.
Bonnie Raitt
The blues artist will be performing at the Tennessee Theater on May 29 with Lucinda Williams. Raitt gained popularity in the early 70s with hits like “Something to Talk About” and has been touring since.
Big Ears Festival
The beloved festival will return this year from March 24-27, and will see performances from Patti Smith, Sparks, Sons of Kemet, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and so many more. There will also be a few film showings. The festival was first introduced in 2009 and takes place in different locations throughout downtown Knoxville.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The musical about the legendary performer’s life will be coming to the Tennessee Theater. The show runs from April 8-10 and features some of Summers’s iconic hits like “Hot Stuff.”
Alabama
The county music band will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena on April 16.
The band has been together for 50 years and has toured ever since. They are a trio of cousins that are from Alabama and got their start playing a bar in South Carolina in 1969.
Todrick Hall
The singer, dancer, actor, choreographer, YouTuber, activist and friend of Taylor Swift will be at The Mill & Mine on April 9 as part of his “Femuline” tour. Hall also performed at UT for a CEB event back on Sep. 8, 2021.
The Zombies
Formed in the early 60s and made it big in 1964 with their hit “She’s Not There,” the English rock band will be making a stop at the Bijou on April 14 as part of their “Life is a Merry-Go-Round” tour.