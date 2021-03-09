SpongeBob has made his return to the big screen, though it isn’t quite the return that many were hoping for.
Originally set to be released in mid-2020, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” has finally made its way to American audiences via the newly rebranded streaming service Paramount+.
With a shiny new animation style and a classic “rescue Gary the Snail” storyline, the film sets itself up for success but falls apart in its second half.
“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” sees SpongeBob and Patrick setting out on a journey to the lost city of Atlantic City to rescue Gary the Snail from Poseidon, King of the Sea.
Written and directed by Tim Hill, a former writer on earlier seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the film feels stuck between better, early seasons of “SpongeBob” and newer seasons that drove longtime fans away.
The first 45 minutes or so have the feel of classic “SpongeBob” episodes. Pairing genuinely funny dialogue with the fantastic CGI animation makes this part of “Sponge on the Run” some of the best “SpongeBob” content that has been released in years. It won’t knock you off your feet laughing, but it’s good enough to keep you chuckling and engaged.
However, once Gary the Snail is stolen by Plankton/Poseidon, the film takes a turn. It begins to use many stale jokes, pop culture references and all too common tropes that turn the film into a snore.
Things really turn sour when SpongeBob and Patrick enter a live-action dream sequence featuring Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo. The entire sequence feels out of place and is a complete waste of time. It’s as if the writers want the audience to laugh simply because of the celebrity cameos, but completely tone-deaf writing and a god-awful song and dance sequence completely kill the entire mood.
Even after this live-action sequence, “Sponge on the Run” seems to completely lose itself. It’s as if the filmmakers genuinely had fun with the first half of the movie but, once the gang reaches the lost city of Atlantic City, they just gave up.
A good portion of the climax is dedicated to flashbacks where characters talk about how they first met SpongeBob and how much they love him. This comes off as a total time waster and it feels like it only exists to promote “Kamp Koral,” a brand new “SpongeBob” spin-off.
By the time the film comes to a close, most audiences about the age of 12 will have been lost. The magic felt in the film’s early minutes is completely gone as audiences are left with a boring, generic husk of a movie.
It isn’t the worst children’s movie out there, but giving the audience hope with stellar animation and a genuinely enjoyable first half only makes the ending hurt even more.
At the end of the day, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” may get a laugh or two out of kids, but longtime fans of SpongeBob or those without much interest should probably stay away. There are worse ways you could spend 95 minutes, but that doesn’t mean you should go out of your way to watch this movie.
2.5/5 Torches