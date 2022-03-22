In a crime-riddled city, no one is ever who they seem.
“The Outfit” is a crime drama directed by writer Graham Moore, and it marks his directorial debut. Moore has written a few books as well as the screenplay for “The Imitation Game.” He co-wrote this film along with Johnathan McClain.
Set in 1950s Chicago, the film follows Leonard Burling, a cutter from London now making suits for gangsters with his assistant Mable Shaun. However, they keep a locked mailbox in the back, where the mysterious Outfit leaves messages for the gangsters. But after a job goes wrong, Burling finds himself in a troubling situation.
“The Outfit” is a slow but sharp debut from Graham Moore. The performances, set design and story revelations elevate the movie into an intriguing drama.
The film stars Mark Rylance as Leonard, Zoey Deutch as Mable, Dylan O’Brien as Richie Boyle, Johnny Flynn as Francis and Simon Russell Beale as boss Roy Boyle. The actors all perform well given their roles and the tone of the film, but Rylance and O’Brien clearly steal the show. Rylance infuses his character with keen observations and a trunk full of secrets, all while playing a seemingly feeble old man. O’Brien delivers a wonderfully exaggerated Chicago gangster performance that is just fun to watch.
However, everyone plays these characters with mounds of nuance, which is reinforced by the writing. Each character is not only filled with individual traits and characteristics, but also hidden talents and knowledge that only a few people know. It does begin to become borderline ridiculous near the end of the movie, but it mostly builds up to those reveals well.
The overall structure of the film is rather well done, as it blends elements of mystery and thrillers into the world of crime drama. It infuses these genre stylings naturally into the story, especially with how it sets up certain plot points and pieces of information throughout the film. Along with that, it builds the stakes up gradually, giving each action and line of dialogue more weight over time.
Unfortunately, one of the film’s failings is in the pacing. Several scenes throughout the movie drag the movie down, making it feel longer than it actually is. Specifically, these scenes occupy some of the first and middle portions of the film, with scenes that take just a little too long to get where they need to end up. Fortunately, there aren’t too many scenes like this, so it’s able to get back on track quickly.
As for the actual editing, it’s quite fantastic. There are several sequences, montages and cuts that are executed with precision and style. Along with the characters, it keeps the movie lively with these small flourishes, like cutting a scene together in sync with the sounds of shears cutting. Moments like these work incredibly well, especially in matching with the tone of the film.
The cinematography does an equally impressive job in portraying the small world of the cutter within the larger mafia gangs of Chicago. It’s often sharply composed and shot, with some pseudo-noir lighting and angles. It’s not overtly flashy in this regard, but it is overall a well-shot film.
The camera work helps make the single-set film feel much larger than it actually is. But as much work as the camera is doing, the set design for the suit shop is excellent. Each room, piece of furniture and door frame is precisely placed and gives purpose to everything that occurs in the film. It becomes just as much of a character as the people in the movie, and they utilize the space to its fullest. It’s also filled with some great suits, matching the sharply dressed characters.
Finally, the score is relatively sparse, acting as a noticeable undertone in the film. It’s a light jazzy score, with the soft strumming of the bass the most prominent aspect of it. That being said, it works in tandem with the film to establish the tone and setting, while representing the characters and how they subtly influence the course of the film through their actions.
“The Outfit” is a decently constructed film with great performances, sets and surprises. It’s not aiming to change the world, but it’s cut together quite well.
At times, it’s nice to watch a film that isn’t trying to be the next big thing or alter how we perceive the world. Films that are simple, entertaining and well made are ones that we forget about in contention with the major blockbusters and art-house cinema.
This film occupies that category. It’s a good film to just sit back and enjoy the story being told. It’s not too flashy or poignant or revelatory, but it doesn’t have to be. It might be more forgotten as a result of that, but you won’t regret the two hours you spent with it.
This is also the kind of film that you either put on during a lazy day or one that your dad kinda likes. In that vein, it’s pretty great. Overall, it’s a decent film with some great qualities to it, kind of like a nice suit just not as expensive.
3.5/5 Torches