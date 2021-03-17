The Oscars have released their list of nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards.
The list includes many notable films and nominations. The Best Picture list in particular is filled with a wide variety of films ranging in style, tone and story. The list is comprised of eight films.
This list will go through each Best Picture movie and how to watch them, along with what other nominations they have received.
“The Father”
“The Father” is a film about an aging man suffering from memory loss as he moves in with his daughter. It is directed by Florian Zeller who, with Christopher Hampton, adapted it from a play that Zeller wrote.
The film was slated to release in 2020 but was delayed. It is currently playing in theaters, including some in Knoxville.
The film has been nominated for six awards including Best Picture. Anthony Hopkins got nominated for Best Actor and Olivia Colman got nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
The film received nominations for Film Editing, Production Design and Adapted Screenplay as well.
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is a film about an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panther Party to get close to the chairman of the party. It is directed by Shaka King, who co-wrote the film with Will Berson.
The film is currently playing in theaters. It also premiered on HBO Max for a limited time but has since been taken off the platform.
The film has been nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture. The film boasts two Best Supporting Actor nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.
The film was also nominated for Cinematography, Original Song and Original Screenplay.
“Mank”
“Mank” is a film about the screenwriter of the classic film “Citizen Kane.” It was directed by David Fincher and written by Jack Fincher.
The film premiered as a Netflix Original Film in 2020.
The film contains the largest award count with 10 nominations including Best Picture. Gary Oldman received a nomination for Best Actor, while Amanda Seyfried received a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
The film also received nominations for Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound.
“Minari”
“Minari” is a film about a Korean family who starts a farm in Arkansas. The film is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung.
The film received limited screenings and availability before opening up on streaming rental platforms at the end of February. It will open up in some theaters soon but can be viewed right now for $20.
The film received six total nominations including Best Picture. Steven Yeun was nominated for Best Actor while Yuh-Jung Youn was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
The film also received nominations for Directing, Original Score and Original Screenplay.
“Nomadland”
“Nomadland” is a film about a woman who travels across the American West as a nomad after losing everything that she had. The film is written and directed by Chloé Zhao.
The film is available to watch on Hulu.
The film gained a total of six nominations including Best Picture. Frances McDormand received a nomination for Best Actress.
The film was also nominated for Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing and Adapted Screenplay.
“Promising Young Woman”
“Promising Young Woman” is a film about a woman who seeks revenge for a sexual assault that was committed against her best friend several years ago. It is written and directed by Emerald Fennell.
The film is playing in theaters and is available to rent on most streaming platforms.
In total, the film received five nominations including Best Picture. Carey Mulligan received a nomination for Best Actress.
Along with those, the film was nominated for Directing, Film Editing and Original Screenplay.
“Sound of Metal”
“Sound of Metal” is a film about a drummer who begins to lose his hearing. The film was directed by Darius Marder and was co-written by him and Abraham Marder.
The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film received a total of six nominations including Best Picture. Riz Ahmed has been nominated for Best Actor and Paul Raci has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
The film also received nominations for Film Editing, Sound and Original Screenplay.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a film about the trial of seven anti-Vietnam war protestors who were arrested for inciting violence. The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
The film is available to watch on Netflix as a Netflix Original Film.
Including Best Picture, the film received six nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
The film was also nominated for Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Song and Original Screenplay.
Other Notable Nominations
To round off this list, there are several historic nominations that were made in this year’s Oscars.
The Directing Category nominated two female directors for the first time. They are Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” This is the first time that two women will be in competition for the award at the same time. Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win the Directing award for her film “The Hurt Locker.”
Best Actor sees the first Asian American actor to be nominated in the category with Steven Yeun for the film “Minari.” Another notable nomination in this category is a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman for his role in the film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”