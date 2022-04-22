As the threads of fate unravel, a revenge tale for the gods unfolds.
“The Northman” is the most recent film from writer and director Robert Eggers. It’s his third film following his 2019 masterpiece “The Lighthouse.” The film was also written by Sjón, who also wrote the film “Lamb.”
Set in the 10th century, Amleth is the prince of a small island kingdom. With his father King Aurvandill’s return, Amleth prepares with his father to eventually take over the kingdom. But after Aurvandill’s brother Fjölnir murders him and steals Amleth’s mother, Amleth flees on a boat, swearing that he will avenge his father, rescue his mother and kill Fjölnir.
“The Northman” is a Viking revenge epic that is brutal and barbaric throughout its runtime. It’s more simplistic than Robert Eggers’ previous films, but it carries a similar atmosphere and craftsmanship that he’s become known for. Ultimately, it’s a ferocious film.
The cast list for this film is huge, with several big-name actors and actresses. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, along with several more. Everyone acts with a certain level of intensity and dedication to depicting the time period. Several performances including Skarsgård’s seem feral, representing this blend of man and beast as they pillage and destroy. It’s incredible to watch at times as they go all in within their roles.
As for the story, it’s not particularly deep, mostly depicting a revenge tale through the eyes of Amleth. There are more elements to it than that, but at its core, it’s just a revenge film set within the Viking age. However, that’s not a negative criticism. The movie works to present this narrative in a palatable format while going all out within every other aspect.
Along with that, this isn’t to say that the film is devoid of theming and deeper meanings. One of the prominent ones is the idea of fate and our role in fulfilling prophecies. It treats this as a desirable goal, something that will reward us in the end upon completion. Even when characters decide to go against that path, they find themselves coming back to it.
There’s also a general theme of revenge and the cyclical nature of violence. The movie depicts violence in a gruesome and disgusting way, always showing how brutal it can be. Using this, the film presents the theme of how violence creates more violence, and the only way to squash it all together is to eliminate every source of it — at least from the people involved. It’s fairly surface level, but it is still present.
Although these themes are here, they don’t go as deep as Eggers’ previous films. That being said, the research and Norse mythology that exists within the film does go deeper. There are several myths, gods and Norse concepts presented throughout the film, and it’s clear that they spent a lot of time researching and bringing all of this to the screen. It’s definitely the most detailed aspect of the film, yet it feels as if it’s missing parts to it.
This also goes for the opening of the film. The first act is great. It introduces the characters, story, world and themes well in a concise manner. However, it moves a little quickly. It still works, but it seems as if it would benefit by adding a little more time to the opening act.
However, everything else about this film is incredible. The lighting is dark and atmospheric, creating a natural look to the film like when characters use fire as a light source. It even looks like a black and white film at times — honestly, it makes me want a black and white cut of this film.
Along with that, the camera work is mesmerizing and precise. The angles utilized along with the way the camera tracks the characters and action is phenomenal. There are several long sequences that flow into each other, moving with the characters as they infiltrate a camp or play a ball game. It’s extremely impressive, along with how beautifully it captures the landscapes of the film.
This goes right along with the editing, which is subtle and brilliant all at once. The seamless cuts within the long action sequences, the way that it creates a tempo and how it conveys tone and information are all done expertly with the editing. This is the kind of film that might not have its editing recognized fully, but it contains some spectacular editing work.
The score is also grand and heavy as if you’re hearing the beating drums coming over the hillside. Working with these pervasive drums, there are several horns, strings and chants that create this dire sound over the film, while influencing the emotions and situations that occur on screen. It perfectly fits with the tone of the film.
“The Northman” is a large-scale Viking film filled with Norse mythology and Shakespearean plots. It might not be his best work, but Robert Eggers proves that he can make anything compelling and engaging.
This is currently Eggers’ most accessible film. Although I enjoy his previous films better, this movie captures what makes him an interesting director with a clear vision that he puts into all of his movies. In this case, it’s a “Hamlet” and “Beowulf” inspired film about Norse fate and revenge.
The only aspect that feels missing is more time spent in the opening portion of the film as well as some of the Norse mythology. Considering that Eggers’ didn’t receive final cut, it’s safe to say that it was cut out of the film by the studio for either time or clarity sake.
That isn’t to say that this film is incomplete or bad because of it. It’s a lean and brutal film through and through that tells its story and tells it well. But it might benefit from those elements and scenes placed back into the film. Hopefully, a director’s cut of the film will be released so that we can see all of Eggers’ vision from beginning to end.
As it stands right now, “The Northman” is a great film. It uses every aspect of itself to present this story, from the acting to the camera work. It might be gruesome, violent and barbaric, but it is a well-crafted revenge film fit for Valhalla.
Rating: 4/5 torches.