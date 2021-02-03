In The Medium, players are stuck between two worlds and neither of them are particularly enjoyable.
Microsoft has never had the best and brightest exclusives in gaming. Sure, they’ve got Gears of War, Halo and Forza, but no other franchises have really had a significant impact on gamers. Now that a new console generation is upon us, Microsoft has the chance to make a name for their new exclusives.
The Medium, the first Xbox Series X/S console exclusive, does not do this.
The Medium follows Marianne, a spirit medium that helps the dead cross over into the afterlife. Ever since she was a child, Marianne has been able to see into the spirit realm — an eerie alternate version of our world.
After receiving a phone call from a mysterious man known as Thomas, Marianne ventures out to the Niwa Worker’s Resort, an abandoned hotel in Poland. Upon arriving, Marianne learns there may be more to the hotel than meets the eye.
Horror has always been a prominent genre in gaming. Games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill have had a huge impact on the industry, and their influence is clearly felt in The Medium. The developers at Bloober Team clearly looked at early PS1/PS2 era horror when designing this game which, honestly, makes it feel more like a relic of the past than a faithful homage.
The Medium feels incredibly linear and extremely limits player controls. While it could be argued that this is for the sake of the story, it just doesn’t work effectively. Taking control of the camera away from players, heavily restricting what they can and can’t do, simply takes away from immersion and makes the game boring.
The Medium sold itself pre-launch as a game that would let players explore both the real and spirit worlds. It does do this, but not in the way just about anyone expected. Instead of giving players free reign between both worlds, the game has preset locations where Marianne is in either world or both at the same time.
While this could be clever if done well, it just feels restrictive. If possible, most players would probably spend the majority of the game exploring the creepy and well-designed spirit world. Instead, most of the game is spent in the mortal world, which is just much less exciting.
All of this would be forgivable if The Medium had a story that drew players in or was actually scary. Sadly, it isn’t. The Medium drags players along without any significant development of the plot for so long that, by the time interesting plot details are divulged, players are already checked out.
One of the best things about The Medium are its vocal performances. Kelly Burke gives a standout performance as Marianne and Troy Baker hits it out of the park as The Maw — The Medium’s main antagonist.
When it wants to, The Medium can be a beautiful game. On Xbox Series S, things can look a bit muddier when they get up close. Just about every item that Marianne picks up throughout the game initially looks blurry, with full textures popping in a second or two late. This probably isn’t an issue for the game on Series X or PC, but it was glaringly noticeable on Series S.
For a game that tries really hard to be scary, The Medium does little more than provide a creepy atmosphere. Sure, the spirit realm is unsettling, but the game never really inspires true feelings of fear. The Maw is an intimidating monster but most moments featuring him are rendered much less fear-inducing because of the clunky controls.
While The Medium had a lot of potential to be the first significant exclusive for Microsoft’s shiny new systems, it fails in just about every way.
Though it has good performances and some good world design, it’s clunky controls, uninteresting story and failure to provide scares make it hard to recommend, even if it is on Xbox Game Pass.
2/5 Torches