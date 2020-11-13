“The Mandalorian” season two’s third episode delivers an action-packed, maritime adventure filled with enough references to fill a YT-1300 light freighter.
Despite its shorter run-time, this episode is sure to leave fans satisfied and eagerly awaiting next Friday’s “Chapter 12.”
Fans of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” rejoice as this chapter pays heavy fan-service to those respective stories. The episode also addresses some of the sometimes nebulous Mandalorian culture and provides some interesting explanation.
Pedro Pascal’s “Mando” takes somewhat of a backseat in this episode, however this is mostly justified with heaps of well-done action, world building and teases of things to come.
SPOILERS AHEAD
The Heiress
“Chapter 11” focuses on a group of Mandalorians who aid The Mandalorian on his quest on the aquatic planet of Trask.
The episode derives its name “The Heiress” from the freshly reintroduced character Bo-Katan portrayed by Katee Sackoff.
Sackoff portrayed the character in voice-only in 2008’s “The Clone Wars” and 2014’s “Star Wars Rebels.” This marks the characters’ debut in live action form, joining only a handful of other “Star Wars” characters to ever make the transition from animation to film.
Bo-Katan is undeniably established as the heiress in this episode, when she reveals that she is in search of a very specific piece of lost-property.
Bo-Katan and her followers are working to recover the “darksaber,” a black-bladed lightsaber that symbolizes Mandalorian leadership. At the end of the last season of “The Mandalorian,” Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon revealed that he is the current wielder of the “darksaber.”
“The Heiress” is also a reference to Bo-Katan’s royal family lineage, being that she is the sister of Mandalore’s previous queen Satine Kryze. After, Satine was unceremoniously killed by recurring “Star Wars” villain Darth Maul, Bo-Katan became the next heir to the throne of Mandalore.
Esposito’s cameo at the end of this episode foreshadows the inevitable confrontation between Bo-Katan and Moff Gideon that will likely determine the true leader of the Mandalorian people.
Child of the Watch
One of the other most shocking and enlightening reveals of this episode relates to the strict helmet code that The Mandalorian follows.
As established in the first season, The Mandalorian and other members of his creed practice the tradition of never removing their helmets in the presence of others.
This tradition heavily contrasts nearly all previous depictions of Mandalorians in “Star Wars” media. From Jango Fett to Pre Vizsla, Mandalorian characters have taken their helmets off for years.
This sharp contrast between “The Mandalorian” and the rest of “Star Wars” was finally addressed when Bo-Katan instantly removed her helmet upon meeting The Mandalorian.
It was then explained that The Mandalorian belongs to a religious sect of Mandalorian culture that strives to follow “the way” and other unique traditions.
The sect was identified as the “Children of the Watch.” This name is a reference to “Death Watch” a radical group of Mandalorians introduced in “The Clone Wars.” The Mandalorian is rescued by members of “Death Watch” in a flashback from season one.
Return of the Jedi
This episode ends with the promise of fan-favorite “Clone Wars” character Ashoka Tano.
Tano is primed to make her live-action debut next week similar to Bo-Katan. This also places The Mandalorian closer than ever to accomplishing his quest of delivering The Child to the Jedi.
Will The Mandalorian be able to give away his beautiful, green son? Next week fans will have their answer, maybe.
“The Mandalorian” releases new episodes every Friday exclusively on Disney+.
4/5 torches