It’s the little things that keep this movie from being better.
“The Little Things” is a neo-noir crime drama from writer and director John Lee Hancock, who directed Netflix’s “The Highwaymen” and “The Founder,” that premiered in theaters and on HBO Max free for a limited time.
Former detective turned deputy Joe Deacon, played by Denzel Washington, joins Detective Baxter, played by Rami Malek, to solve a serial murder case in Los Angeles.
For the most part, this movie serves its purpose as a crime drama. It ramps up its investigation fairly well, has an overall decent structure and the acting is great. But its editing, writing decisions and general direction leave a bad taste and doesn’t bring anything new to the genre.
Denzel Washington and Rami Malek perform well in their roles, especially Malek. He plays an eccentric, fresh detective extremely well and works as a foil to Washington’s older, more experienced cop, who can be fun to watch at times.
Along with them, the supporting cast does a great job at filling in the rest of the film. Notable roles include Jared Leto as crime obsessed weirdo Albert Sparma, Natalie Morales as Detective Jaime Estrada (who has a criminally short amount of screen time), and Michael Hyatt as coroner Flo Dunigan.
The cinematography of the film is worth noting. The shot composition, lighting and overall look of the film is great, and helps to give the film some style. Along with the acting, the cinematography is one of the better aspects of this film.
Generally, the film is well structured. It follows a three-act structure without too many deviations. The investigation is laid out competently and keeps the audience informed on new developments in the case.
The running theme of the movie is obsession. It focuses on the characters’ continuous analyzation of details, to the point where it blinds them from everything else. It’s not subtle in the slightest, but it’s delivered decently enough.
However, some of the writing falls flat. It tries to do hard-boiled detective dialogue without really knowing how to nail it. One painfully eye-rolling scene not even an hour into the movie has the characters asking each other if they believe in God. Along with this exchange, the film tries to have a slight religious theme surrounding faith without really committing to it outside of some brief imagery.
The editing is the most egregious aspect of this movie. Sometimes, it’s fine. For example, some of the transitions are great. But there are moments where they just keep cutting between characters with no real purpose. It messes with the tempo of the movie and it feels like the film is trying to rush through scenes without letting the audience absorb anything.
Overall, the movie just doesn’t do anything too new or exciting. It tries to have bite and prove itself as a worthy companion to its contemporaries, but it doesn’t offer up enough to stake its claim. It has tension and a decent investigative storyline, but not like a David Fincher movie. It has some style and the (oftentimes) goofy detective dialogue, but it doesn’t execute it as well as something like “True Detective.”
“The Little Things” isn’t a bad film. It is, however, an average detective movie with not much else going on. It didn’t focus enough on the smaller details to make the whole better.
2.5/5 Torches