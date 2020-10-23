Every year, the University of Tennessee's Clarence Brown Theatre shows a production of Dicken's classic “A Christmas Carol.” With the pandemic shutting down live theatre and the world experiencing unprecedented times, Patrick Lanczki is debuting something new for audiences this winter.
The Production Stage Manager of Clarence Brown Theatre, Lanczki has reworked the beloved Christmas story into something that reflects the current world situation. Turning this classic tale on its head, the audience should expect to see a modern-day spin that they can connect with.
In his new play “The Hacking of Nezar Scorge,”the characters find themselves in a modern setting, telling the story for a modern audience to enjoy.
The cast is made up of a diverse group of performers, all working together to help produce this show and elevate the story.
“The opportunity was open for any actor with any age, identity or background to join,” cast member Shahd Abbas said.
Lanczki made sure to incorporate different cultures and heritages while developing the show, helping the actors connect more to the story and their characters. This step away from the traditional white-centered story allows a fresh perspective on a timeless tale.
“[Patrick Lanczki] cast such a perfect group, and, as of right now, is doing rewrites to make the script as accommodating to us as it can be. This alone makes me feel much more connected to the piece. He is so free, so understanding, and very organic with this process,” cast member Alan Toney said.
Missing more than just a stage, the cast and crew come together over Zoom to rehearse the scenes and work on the show. With the pandemic going on, it is a priority for everyone involved to be safe and healthy, and lacking the ability to meet in person certainly has its downsides.
The group instead chose to look at the setup as a way to embrace new forms of creativity and explore the format. Toney described the rehearsals as “an escape from the outside world” that allows the cast to “come together and make some magic.”
Toney said the team behind the show has done extensive work to build this production from the ground up, including writing, editing, filming, costuming, and every aspect of online theatre one could think of, all adapted for the online final product. This show is embracing the format it was forced into and is choosing not to be confined, but inspired by the parameters it has.
This is neither a play nor a film, said cast member Matthew Boshears. The audience should look forward to “a captured Zoom performance with transitions, effects, and sound edited in.”
The play will be recorded and edited together and will stream for audiences to watch in early December.