The first episode of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” premiered this past Friday on Disney+. There will be six episodes total, each being around 45 to 55 minutes long.
Unlike “WandaVision,” the first episode has that classic MCU style with full screen and color. Whereas the first episode of “WandaVision” appeared to be set in the 1950s, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” picks up a few months after the events of “Endgame” and proceeds into the next phase of the MCU.
So far, the series is about how Sam Wilson, as Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, as the Winter Soldier, are adjusting back into some sort of normalcy. We see what they’ve been doing in their personal lives, but they don’t actually have an encounter for the duration of the episode.
The episode touchingly opens with a flashback of Sam Wilson’s final conversation with Steve (Captain America) in “Endgame” where Sam explains that the Captain America shield feels like it belongs to someone else. That very first line heart-wrenchingly reminisces a matter that will loom over the entire series: Captain America is gone.
Two minutes into the episode, we’re gifted with possibly the coolest airborne battle scene in the MCU. The thrilling scene captures Falcon soaring through rock formations and helicopters as he fights skydiving terrorists. This canyon battle gives the episode an attention-grabbing beginning, but dynamics calm to mundane right after.
Meanwhile, we see how Bucky is dealing with life after going “from one fight to another for nine years” (this is a line from the movie. Not sure how to cite). The Marvel writers allow audiences to explore Bucky’s mental health as they give the character a therapist and list of amends.
Bucky & Sam don't exactly have a history of being the best of pals, so it will be interesting to see how they interact with each other later in the series. Even the trailer for the series reveals that the two are still up to their trivial fights. But the two are Avengers after all, so they’re bound to work together to fight some evil in the end.
Episode one also introduced a villain group called the Flag-Smashers who believe the world was better before the blip.
Every film from the MCU elaborately ties together with its story lines and characters. So if you aren’t familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe but want to watch “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” you’ll need to watch “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” to catch up.
The three Captain America movies introduce Sam Wilson and explain Bucky Barnes’s background. The two Avengers movies provide context for what the blip is and what caused it.
4.5/5 Torches