On Gay Street in downtown Knoxville stands the Emporium Center/Arts & Culture Alliance building, Knoxville’s art center first built in 1898. The building hosts a variety of tenant artists and puts on exhibitions every month, and the month of October has a plethora of works to boast.
Immediately upon entry are “A Selection of New Works” by Bryan Wilkerson. His pottery put on display all feature skeletal themes—spooky skull décor. He furthermore has wall art featuring the same aesthetic, with all his works giving off the same kooky, mildly unsettling aura.
Facing the window there are even traffic cones with grungy monster faces. These aren’t exactly the same as the skull art, but do seek the same vibe. It’s a conundrum what you would use these pieces for, but the skull décor might work well for high end seasonal items.
To be sure though, all his work is well made. The pottery is detailed with exquisite design work that no amateur hand could ever pull off. The glazed coloring off them creates a strong atmospheric effect that matches the skull theme, providing imagery that one would associate with the Day of the Dead.
The upstairs portion of the gallery features two halves.
To the left hangs 45 paper-art portraits of all the American Presidents, from George Washington to Donald Trump.
“The Presidents: Layered Portraits of History,” created by Kerry Remp, are portraits designed to depict not only the individual in questions, but also something unique about their public image, history or time in office.
For example, the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, is depicted as a silhouette standing in seclusion. This is meant to represent his life in the shadow of his father President John Adams, as well as his chronic depression.
Remp’s works are all unique and interesting to look at as they’re coupled with short biographies for each. Browsing the exhibition allows for one to be reminded of the kinds of men who had once been elected to the presidency, contrasted directly against those of the modern era.
Across the upper floor to the right is Antuco Chicaiza’s “WTF,” a series of mural-style art, images, posters, etc. Some are political cartoons, others appear to be social satire, but some still seem to be in total seriousness.
This blending of satire and seriousness might just be the goal, as the contents it depicts are serious topics. Those include police brutality, racism, political issues and the like.
The mural-style art has a graffitied element to it, and many of the pieces carry a barbwire motif.
According to the exhibit description, Chicaiza wants you to be confused at the disorder, to reflect upon what you see and utter to yourself in a moment of revelation “WTF.”
The description is appropriate in this case, as the world he depicts warrants the phrase. Furthermore, the authenticity of each piece is stunning. They’re touched with a professional identity.
Headed back downstairs one can see the juried show for this fall season, put on by the Tennessee Artists Association. Each piece in this exhibition has been “juried” meaning they have placement awards hanging next to them.
For the local region, these pieces are meant to engender a greater impact of sorts, reveling as pieces of fine art. Whether they achieve that goal of impact is up to the viewer and what they get out of seeing it. The feeling art imposes upon you is something entirely personal after all.
Each piece has a unique flair to it and carries the personality of the artist within it. These should be seen as the arts often carry the soul of the people.
On the bottom floor an entire troupe of photographers have taken part in creating what is known as “The League of Scruffy Photographers: Observing Knoxville.” With thirty-two diverse hands involved, the variance of objects, people, locations and the like are equally diverse.
*The thirty two artists involved will be listed en masse below*
The photographs, both in black and white as well as color, depict sundry aspects of Knoxville. There are photos of people just living their lives, places that any resident could readily identify are present and even shots of cultural events that remind us of our multiculturalism.
Many of these pieces are interesting to look at just because they are snapshots into local life. The people presented are from here, and as a local viewer you can gain a kind of metaphysical kinship to the exhibition itself.
The Knoxville Emporium Center is open for public viewing Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and other days by appointment during business hours. Try to view the works. Entrance is free, but all pieces are up for sale and purchase of them would support our local artists and keep our culture alive.
The League of Scruffy Photographers: Jalynn Baker, Robert Batey, Greg Blackmon, Morris Brady, Ric Brooks, Bradley Cantrell, Josh Collins, Khoa Dinh, John Fairstein, Justin Fee, Deana Fulton, Mike Hallman, Gary Heatherly, Kyle Hislip, Douglas Hubbard, Tony Long, David Luttrell, Jess Maples, Jake Harrison Miller, Yasmin Murphy, Patrick Murphy-Racey, Tom Owens, Shawn Poynter, Holly Rainey, Lennie Robertson, Eric Smith, Amy Smotherman, Jessica Tezak, Tinah Utsman, Cyndy Waters, Marianna Woodside and Rodney Yardley.