Sometimes, Netflix surprises their audience with a high-quality film. This isn’t one of those times.
“The Devil All the Time” is a Netflix original film directed by Antonio Campos based on the book of the same name. The film follows Arvin Russell, played by Tom Holland, in 1965 as he stands up for what he thinks is right in his small town. Along with Arvin, the movie follows a variety of other characters, including a wicked pastor, a couple that serially picks up hitchhikers and Arvin’s stepsister.
For the most part, the movie works. It’s not hard to follow and its themes are pretty interesting.
It’s a well shot film, as it has a consistent look and feel to it that fits the small-town aspects of the movie. There are several well framed shots and it’s a good-looking film overall.
The editing is also good. The editing understands how the film is paced and how long to stay on certain shots, not cutting too quickly.
The production and costume designs are top notch. They really capture the look and feel of a Southern Gothic small-town and it’s one of the better aspects of the film.
Acting wise, this movie is incredible. Other than some okay child actors, the actors do a phenomenal job in this film, especially with the accents in the film. Specifically, Robert Pattinson steals the show as Reverend Preston Teagardin. He is easily the best part of the film and is the highlight of every scene that he is in.
That isn’t to say that everyone else did a poor job, far from it. They all perform well, especially Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough and Eliza Scanlen. The ensemble cast pulled no stops.
Finally, the themes, primarily around religious fanaticism, are incredibly well done. The film is at it’s best when it looks into how people can be blinded by religion to do terrible things, then using their beliefs to justify their actions. They no longer are practicing their religion; rather, they are performing a perverse reimagining of what they believe in. This theme, coupled with the acting, is one of the better aspects of the film.
Unfortunately, this film isn’t without its problems.
The first issue with this film is the score. Sometimes, it fits well with what is going on the film. But for most of the time, it’s ill-fitting and it felt like it should have been in a different film. It’s a little too upbeat at times and it clashes with what happens in the movie. On the other hand, the soundtrack is great and it fits with the tone and time period of the film.
The second more major issue is the narration. It is really out of place and tells too much about what’s going on. It would either state something about the characters that gave away what was going to happen (and then show it not too long afterwards) or it would tell the audience what the characters were thinking. It completely derives the film of any nuance or subtlety that it might have had, and it lessens the enjoyment of watching the film. It’s a classic case of telling instead of showing.
Finally, the last main issue with the film is the structure. This film is poorly structured, and it feels like it has no idea what it wants to do. At times, it tells the story linearly and shows events as they happen.
Other times, it jumps around at different points in time and shows a series of events surrounding different characters. It constantly flips back and forth from being a chronologically told story to a vignette about a different character. The movie would have worked better if it had either made the entire film in chronological order or had split everything up into short segments following each character and their perspective.
Although the editing, designs, cinematography, acting and themes of the movie are great, the film is marred by a mostly bad score, an unnecessary narrator and an overall poor structure.
This movie is really close to being great. Everything is right there, and, with some restructuring, it could have been great. As it is, however, it’s just a mediocre film with some fantastic elements in it.
If anything, watch it for Robert Pattinson.
3/5 Torches