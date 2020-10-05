Its officially October, which means the spooky season has begun! Everyone has their pick of classic movies and television episodes appropriate for the holiday, so we’re here to provide our picks for video games to play to get into the Halloween spirit.
Until Dawn
Nothing quite screams Halloween as well as a good old-fashioned slasher film. Then what better way to kick off our list than Until Dawn, a digital take on the classic genre? In this horror-adventure game, players take control of a group of young adults as they vacation at a snowy mountain lodge. However, unbeknownst to them, a masked stranger has been stalking them from the woods.
Until Dawn joyfully takes elements from slasher films like “Friday the 13th” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and integrates them into both the gameplay and story. You also take turns switching between different characters. Your choices can have a powerful impact on the story as, depending on your choices, any of the characters can permanently die. So choose wisely if you want to see your favorite character survive to the very end.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
The Resident Evil series in general is perfect for a good scare on Halloween, but perhaps no game is better at capturing the Halloween vibe than Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Players find themselves trapped in a creepy mansion, deep in the Louisiana swamp. All the while, you are harassed by the crazy and seemingly immortal Baker family as they torture you throughout your journey.
The gameplay is tight and claustrophobic, and the Baker mansion exudes the atmosphere of a haunted house with its dark secrets and hidden rooms. The Baker family is also the star of this game, as they bring in equal parts horror and comic relief with wonderfully hammy performances. If you have never played a Resident Evil game before, then Resident Evil 7 is the perfect entry point for you.
Alien: Isolation
My all-time favorite horror film is the very first “Alien” movie directed by Ridley Scott. Imagine my joy when Alien: Isolation was revealed to be both a direct sequel set between “Alien” and “Aliens,” and that it would draw heavily from the first movie for its inspiration. What we get is possibly the most terrifying and exhilarating game ever made.
First of all, Alien: Isolation captures the atmosphere of the first movie with painstaking detail. From the foggy, dimly lit corridors of engine rooms to the archaic, retro futuristic technology that plagues the dilapidated space station you are stuck on, it’s a verified playground that “Alien” fans will have a blast diving into. Even better, the game focuses on one xenomorph that is constantly hunting the player down.
The xenomorph cannot be killed, so it is up to the player to use their environment, gadgets and quick wits in order to outsmart this apex predator. However, players should be cautious as the Alien learns from the player’s actions, so the same tricks may not work as expected as the Alien grows smarter. Adapt or die is the name of the game, and this one is sure to get the blood pumping in time for Halloween.
Costume Quest
Of course, not every game needs to be a horror game to get you into a festive mood. For some, Halloween is more for the return of autumn colors, dressing up in your favorite costumes and gorging on perhaps too many sweets. If you want a game that taps into your inner child, then Costume Quest has got you covered.
Costume Quest is a turn-based action RPG where you control a group of kids as they try to save Halloween from an army of mischievous goblins. Costume Quest does a stellar job of capturing the heart of what makes Halloween so fun and is sure to provide many players a nostalgic return to their childhood. Costume Quest does more than provide a trip down memory lane, as it includes witty writing that is bound to get a laugh out of both children and adults alike.
You also get the chance to try out different costumes, with each one providing a unique benefit for both combat and environmental puzzles. Both Costume Quest and its sequel provide a short but cute adventure that taps into everything that makes Halloween so special.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
That’s right, one of the best-selling smash hits of the year should be on your list for Halloween games. While the game itself doesn’t have direct links to Halloween yet, that’s all about to change later this month with the big October/Halloween update. Players who hop in can start growing their own pumpkin patches and start thinking of their most creative Jack-o-Lantern designs. Not only that, but players can also mess around with various customization options to better craft their own spooky outfits and share them with others.
What makes this update so exciting is what made Animal Crossing: New Horizons so special in the first place. Animal Crossing came in during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and helped form some semblance of normalcy during these strange and trying times. We may not have been able to visit our friends personally, but we could visit them through their virtual towns. While it certainly is no replacement for the real thing, it was a way to find human connection during a time of social distancing.
Since Halloween will certainly be very different this year, Animal Crossing’s Halloween event will provide a chance for players to come together again and celebrate the holiday. It will be exciting to see what creations the community gets up to with the new event, and we hope to see you there.