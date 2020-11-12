It’s official: the next-gen season is finally upon us! This week, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X are launching, and this is exciting news for many gamers. However, most of us won’t be so fortunate to be able to play the new consoles this week.
Whether your orders have been delayed or the limited supply of consoles made it near impossible for you to secure one, it obviously sucks for many of us who will feel left out this generation. But take hope! There are plenty of fun and exciting games coming out soon that all current-gen console players can enjoy while they wait to get their hands on the next-gen hardware.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Let’s kick this one off with the big one: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Set in England during the Dark Ages, you play as Eivor, a Viking warrior from Norway trying to secure a new home for their people. Players will take part in raids, build up their settlement and uncover the mysteries of ancient England.
The wasteland of England is both massive and rendered gorgeously, even on the current-gen systems. Early tests of Valhalla on older systems showcases a beautiful world, albeit with some hiccups such as long load times and a jumpy framerate.
Still, the game should be well worth its time for many players. It should also be noted that PlayStation and Xbox owners who purchase Valhalla on current-gen systems will also receive a free upgrade when they switch to the next-gen consoles.
Bugsnax
This quirky little adventure is coming to both PS4 and PS5 and is the perfect title for anyone waiting for next-gen. While its visuals won’t exactly be cutting edge even on the PS5, it more than makes up for it with its charming characters and cute cartooney style.
Bugsnax places the player in the shoes of a journalist who ventures to Snaktooth Island for the next big story. This places them on a collision course with both the quirky inhabitants of the island as well as the weird and inventive Bugsnax themselves.
What exactly is a Bugsnack? It’s all there in the name: they are part bug and part snack creatures that roam the island. Ranging from cute to odd, these wonderful creatures all posses their own unique behaviors that players will have to learn adapt to in order to solve the various puzzles on the island.
Bugsnax is sure to be a fun hit for players looking for a great and funny story as well as just a good puzzle game. You can check out our full thoughts here.
Gears Tactics
For Xbox players who have Game Pass, you should check out Gears Tactics. This spinoff from the Gears of War series plays it a little differently from its older brothers. For one, its not a third-person cover shooter. Instead, Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game.
Think of something along the lines of XCOM. Players will manage their squad and move along a grid-based battlefield. However, what keeps Gears Tactics firmly in the Gears line-up is both how gorgeous it is and how it still keeps the spirit of the Gears games alive in a completely different genre.
Iconic weapons like the lancer and longshot are still here, and the Locust from the first trilogy of games are the primary antagonists yet again. Not to mentions, the grisly executions are also here and play a big part in the gameplay loop. If you want a fun Gears adventure with a tactical edge, you can’t go wrong with Gears Tactics.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
This might come to a surprise for some, but Miles Morales isn’t only coming to PS5, it is also coming to PS4 as well! While the visuals and performance of Miles Morales is sure to be a treat for players on PS5, Miles Morales is sure to also look great on PS4. Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 still holds up visually today, so Miles Morales is sure to look just as good.
As the title suggests, you will be playing Miles as he begins his first foray as Spider-Man. Along with the web-slinging and gadgets similar to Peter Parker, Miles also comes with his own unique abilities. This includes his Venom powers which allows Miles to power his attacks with bio-electricity.
Miles also possesses active camouflage which will allow him to quietly take out bad guys or confuse them during a fight. Plus, Miles Morales is set in New York during the holiday season, so the snow and Christmas decorations are sure to put players into the holiday mood.
This will be a must have for any PlayStation owner, and players who pick up Miles Morales for PS4 will also receive a free upgrade when they switch to PS5.
Cyberpunk 2077
I mean, what else could we possibly say about this game? This futuristic PRG juggernaut has been on everyone’s radar for years, and we’re finally getting it! While it has been delayed at least one more month, we can expect an action RPG on an epic scale and a highly detailed dystopian world.
Why this game will be perfect for current-gen players is because, for one, its being built for Xbox One and PS4 first. Yes, it will be playable on next-gen systems day one through backwards compatibility, but CD Project Red has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be receiving next-gen enhancements until sometime in early 2021, so you will have plenty of time to enjoy the game until you get a next-gen console.
Not to mention, players who get Cyberpunk 2077 on current-gen systems will also receive a free next-gen upgrade when it becomes available.