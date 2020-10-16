Horror movies are great to watch at any point in time, but Halloween just adds to the spook factor. Here is a list of some horror films that you should watch this year.
Conjuring Series
When “The Conjuring” came out in 2013, it was immediately a success. The film, including its seven sequels, garnered a huge following. The cannon order to watch these films are as follows: “The Nun,” “Annabelle: Creation,” “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” “The Curse of La Llorona,” “The Conjuring 2” and after it is released next year, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”
The series follows some of the actual cases of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, such as Annabelle and the Perron family. The movies are all connected in that sense, as well as with the appearances of some of the same characters over time.
IT
“It” has two adaptations that are based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. The first was a made for TV miniseries that debuted on ABC in 1990, and the second came out in 2017 with a second part in 2019.
The films follow a group of kids that are all brought together after a shapeshifting demon that only comes around every twenty-seven years starts terrorizing Derry, Maine. They are also brought back 27 years later after promising to come back to defeat it if IT came back.
The Omen
This 1976 movie is one that is considered to be a classic. It follows a family that adopts a little boy after the wife delivers a stillborn child. There is something off with the child as death seems to follow the boy and his family. After doing some research, his adoptive father finds out that the child may in fact be the antichrist.
Scream Series
The “Scream” series started in 1996 with the infamous Ghostface mask. It follows a teenage girl who is the target of a mysterious person in said mask.
This series is one that takes some of the typical scenes in slasher films and reimagines them in a way that the characters point out the clichés that one may find in the genre or may point out themselves. This is something that can be seen throughout the four “Scream” movies as well as the MTV series. It also helped to inspire the “Scary Movie” parody series.
Nosferatu
“Nosferatu” is a silent film that was first released in 1922 in Germany, but wasn’t released in the United States until 1929. It is considered to be a classic and one of the most influential horror films of all time.
The story follows a mysterious count who wants to buy a house for himself and his wife. They summon a man to their castle in Transylvania who struggles to escape after finding out that the count is in fact a vampire.
The movie is loosely based on the horror novel “Dracula” that was written in 1897 by Bram Stoker.
Nightmare on Elm Street
“Nightmare on Elm Street” was released in 1984 and follows some teenagers who are visited by Freddy Krueger in their dreams. These dreams always end with him killing them, which in turn, kills them in real life. In the end, it is up to one girl and her boyfriend to stay awake and try to figure out why Freddy is after their group of friends.
Poltergeist
This 1982 film follows an average Californian family that start having strange things happen around their home. What seems to be friendly ghosts communicating through a TV quickly turns evil as one of the children go missing which leads to the family seeking help from an exorcist.
The Shining
This movie is another that is considered to be a classic and is based off the novel by Stephen King.
It follows a family that moves to a hotel for the winter so that the father can work out his writer’s block. His son starts seeing things due to the hotel’s dark history and this leads to his father going crazy and terrorizing the family.
Halloween
The 1978 film tells the story of a man who killed his brother at the age of six on Halloween night. He is arrested and is locked up for 15 years before escaping on Halloween. He goes back to his hometown and starts searching for more victims.
No matter which of the films you watch this Halloween season, they are all sure to give you a bit of a fun scare and will help you finish spooky season off with a scream.