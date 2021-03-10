Four months have passed since the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and they’ve become a smash hit. Both Sony and Microsoft have struggled to meet the demand for these machines as they are nearly all bought up as soon as they are available.
This list is for those who are lucky enough to get one of these systems but are unsure of what to play to take advantage of the new hardware. While some titles have been disappointing in their performance (Cyberpunk), these are the best games to play that are both fun and make full-use of the new hardware.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
In the newest title set in the Yakuza series, players control newcomer Ichiban Kasuga after his release from prison. As Ichiban sets out on his quest, he is joined by a cast of fellow outcasts as they take the fight to the criminal underbelly of Yokohama.
Like a Dragon is a departure from previous Yakuza titles, trading in its brawler combat system for an over-the-top, turn-based RPG system. Alongside this new fighting system is same fun world exploration of previous Yakuza titles. Yokohama is gorgeous on PS5 and Series S/X and is absolutely bursting with fun side activities for players to get lost in.
Like a Dragon offers three distinct modes for players: normal, high resolution and high framerate. Normal mode targets 1440p resolution and targets 60fps play. Although a little bit inconsistent, this mode offers a good compromise between visual fidelity and smooth gameplay.
High resolution aims for native 4K visuals but also halves the framerate to 30fps. High framerate targets a consistent 60fps while reducing the visuals down to 1080p. This mode is meant for players who prioritize a smooth gameplay experience over everything else.
Gears 5
This Xbox exclusive shooter has received a huge face lift since the release of the Series S/X. While Gears 5 was a technical achievement on the Xbox One, the newer systems really give it the juice it needs to push its visuals to the limit.
Gears 5 promotes a dynamic resolution scaling that varies between 1080p to 2160p with a consistent 60fps that is present even during cutscenes. What you get is Gears looking its finest with improved lighting and shadow effects on Series X that was previously available only on high-end PCs.
The multiplayer mode also gets a bigger boost, reaching up to 120fps for the smoother gameplay you need when in a tactical pinch. Without a doubt, Gears 5 is the best-looking and playing game on Series S/X, and owners of the system should not pass on the opportunity to play it.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
This pseudo-sequel to the excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018 marks the protagonist debut of Miles Morales, a longtime favorite of comic fans. Miles Morales is the coming-of-age story of the titular hero as he first dons the mask of Spider-Man and tries to find his place in a world of superheroes and villains.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PS5 with a host of next-gen features. In its high-resolution mode, it aims for 4K with 30fps. However, this mode comes with ray-tracing as well, providing far better light and shadow quality that truly makes the visuals pop. The performance mode drops the resolution and ray-tracing in order to maintain a smooth 60fps experience.
This isn’t the end though for all the visual modes on offer. After a patch back in December from Insomniac Games, there is now a performance ray-tracing mode for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While certain reflections and crowd density takes a dip, players are able to web-sling around the city in glorious ray-tracing while maintaining 60fps.
Control: Ultimate Edition
Back in February, Control: Ultimate Edition finally received the next-gen visual update that players were waiting for. For those who don’t know, Control is a supernatural action game where heroine Jesse Faden enters the strange world of the paranormal and must use her newfound powers to survive.
The Ultimate Edition includes both expansions for the game as well as visual improvements for the newer systems.
For one, Control now brings ray-tracing to consoles. When it first released back in 2019, Control became the poster child of ray-tracing for PC and has now brought that experience to console owners. Control’s ray-tracing mode runs at 30fps and provides better visual fidelity and all the wonderful additions that comes with ray-tracing. This includes improved lighting and stunning reflective surfaces.
There is also a performance mode available for players who are looking for 60fps gameplay that comes without ray-tracing.