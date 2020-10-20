Within a month, a new generation of gaming begins with the launch of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players are eager to know what next-gen experiences await them this November, and we got you covered. Here is a list of some of the notable next-gen games that will be releasing alongside the new consoles.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A continuation of the hit superhero game Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales puts players in the suit of the titular hero. A longtime fan-favorite of comic readers, Miles is finally getting his debut solo adventure.
While Miles is still learning the ropes of what it takes to be Spider-Man, he is also bringing his own bag of powers that players can try out. Miles can turn himself invisible when he needs to be stealthy, and he also has access to powerful electricity-based attacks called “Venom Strike” (no relation to the symbiote.) Miles can even be accompanied by a little Spider-Cat who will help him take down baddies and look cute doing it.
Better yet though, Spider-Man: Miles Morales promises to also showcase the power of the PS5 with seamless load times, 4k graphics, and ray tracing.
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Set to release alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be the first big triple A game to usher players into next-gen gaming. In a series rife with huge ambitious titles, Valhalla might stand to be the most ambitious out of all of them.
Players will take control of Eivor, their customizable Viking as they try to create a new home for their clan during England’s Dark Age. Players will deal both with the ruling lords of England and rival Viking clans as they fight for the survival of their people.
Not only is Valhalla shaping up to be the best-looking Assassin’s Creed game, it also looks to be one of the most brutal as well. A revamped combat system shows a variety of weapon styles and grisly executions. With a wide-open world to explore, this one is sure to keep player’s attention for a while.
Cyberpunk 2077
The hype that has built around this game has reached astronomical levels. While it has been delayed several times, Cyberpunk 2077 still instills a great level of enthusiasm in players, and with it launching within a few weeks of the new-gen consoles, you can bet it will be on nearly every player’s system.
This futuristic RPG allows players to customize their own characters as they navigate the seedy streets of Night City, a warzone between the corporate elite and the gangs that control the street. Players will have a wealth of choices in terms of both story and gameplay.
Decide which factions you wish to help or dismantle and choose how you play. Be a cybernetic street samurai, or a tech savvy Net Runner, the choice of how to approach this game is up to the player.
Bugsnax
Of course, not every launch game needs to be some absurdly long, open world experience (although those are certainly a lot of fun). Bugsnax is a game brimming with humor and genuine weirdness, and no one should expect anything less from the same people who brought us Octodad. Bugsnax is an adventure game where players take the role of a journalist as they visit Snaktooth Island which is home to the titular Bugsnax: hybrids between animals and food item.
We are talking hamburgers with French fry legs and cute little sentient strawberries called Strabbies. Each Bugsnax behaves differently, and it will be up to the player to figure out their behaviors in order to navigate the island.
While this PlayStation exclusive may not push the system to its limits, its cartoony and wacky art style will certainly catch your eye.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Microsoft’s partnership with Sega in bringing the famed Yakuza series to Game Pass has created a new audience who has fallen in love with this over-the-top crime drama series, and now the newest entry is finally coming to the west, and it is first coming to Xbox Series X.
What makes Yakuza: Like a Dragon so odd is that, instead of being a street brawling game like its predecessors, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a turn-based RPG. However, it retains the same level of absurdity that previous entries are known for, such as using bad breath or karaoke in the midst of combat to gain the advantage. However, don’t let the wacky cover fool you and this game is a full-blown drama.
The game follows Ichiban Kasuga, an ex-Yakuza grunt, who has just got out of prison for a murder he was not responsible for. Kasuga’s journey for the truth leads him down paths that are equally dark, humorous, and just downright strange. For one of the oddest looking launch titles, you need not look any further than Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
Demon’s Souls Remake
From Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the well-crafted Shadow of the Colossus remake, returns to deliver what looks like to be another stunning remake of Demon’s Souls, a classic from the PS3 era. Widely considered the spiritual first “Souls” game in the Dark Souls series, Demon’s Souls looks gorgeous and appears truly next-gen.
It should be noted that while many of the titles on this list are cross-gen games, the remake of Demon’s Souls is the only PS5 exclusive at launch, and based on the trailers and screenshots of this game, it certainly shows. For those looking for a dark fantasy world to sink their teeth into, or maybe you just want a trip down memory lane, consider checking this one out.
The Falconeer
The Falconeer has the makings of an underdog tale and could be a surprise hit in a month already loaded with games. Set in the mystical sea of the Great Ursee, players will take the sky in their Warbirds, massive birds of prey that function as the equivalent of fighter jets in this fantastical world.
Combining RPG elements with old-school dogfighting, The Falconeer promises an open sea to explore where players can interact with different factions, take on jobs, and improve and customize their own Warbird. Some of the gameplay showcased is astounding, with the Warbird sailing into battle as it fires upon airships, all the while being surrounded by dragon-like creatures.
With both unique gameplay and art style present, The Falconeer may soar to new heights that indie games don’t usually see at the launch of a new console.