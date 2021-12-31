2021 has been a weird year. With the continuing presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slew of worldwide events that more people are becoming desensitized to, it’s hard to find those moments of escapism that carries us away from our problems for even a short period of time.
Fortunately, this year has been an excellent year to be a film fan. From huge superhero movies to arthouse dramas to gut busting comedies, there was not only a large variety of films to pick and choose from, but a large majority of them were excellent too.
Theaters have begun to come back in full swing, which has become a solace during times of stress. For those who were comfortable to go back, it’s been a great experience to sit down once more in a dark theater and watch these stories unfold. Some of the best memories from this year came from watching incredible films at different theaters, including Knoxville’s local Central Cinema.
At the same time, the ever-increasing presence of streaming has allowed for some films to reach a larger audience than they would in theaters. In the case of HBO Max, it allowed people to see new theater releases from the comfort of their homes without the fear of contracting COVID-19 or even paying the price of a ticket.
That’s why we have created a list of our favorite films from 2021. There are a few films missing due to time constraints and release schedules. Films like “The Worst Person in the World,” “Drive My Car” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” have yet to be released in Knoxville, whereas a few films like “Belfast” and “Red Rocket” couldn’t be viewed because of the heavy school semester and its overpowering scheduling.
Despite that, we have come up with a list filled with a variety of incredible films from this year. Hopefully, you’ll be able to check some of them out.
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson returns after his 2018 release, “Isle of Dogs,” with a look into a French magazine that produces unique, colorful articles. Unlike any of his previous work, “The French Dispatch” gives the audience a glimpse into a handful of storylines, each with its own distinctive colorization, cinematography and actors through which Anderson reminds everyone of his talent for building characters through stories.
Despite mixed reviews, this is one of Anderson’s best movies to date, as it showcases his recognizable style while tackling a completely new format. The familiar symmetry and distinguishable color is all there, but instead of being the main focus, it is dependent on the hefty screenplay and quick characterization. It might not be getting the Oscar attention, but is undoubtedly one of the best movies of 2021.
Abby Ann Ramsey
The Green Knight
Based on the Medieval poem without a credited writer, David Lowery guides viewers through a magical literary interpretation with a stunning Dev Patel in the titular role. The fantastical world of “The Green Knight” is filled with witchcraft, natural phenomena and other unexplained mysteries that is deeply textured and rich in detail.
This is a standout film from this year, rewarding thorough analysis of the film and its themes while it unfolds. David Lowery has a true understanding of the source material, and his ability to portray it on screen is absolutely breathtaking. He provides a bountiful feast of a film, and I can’t wait to watch it repeatedly while I find new aspects of this five-star meal to enjoy as if it is the first time.
Keenan Thomas
West Side Story
Most of the time, the more and more attention Steven Spielberg gets, the more my slight annoyance with him rises. Yet, “West Side Story” is proof of how a director like Spielberg can take an already fantastic, beautiful story and musical and make it even bigger — not necessarily better, the original will always be unparalleled.
With incredible performances from leads Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler — yes, the girl Spielberg spontaneously casted after a short clip of her singing went viral on Twitter — “West Side Story” locks you in from the start. Although, it’s Romeo and Juliet-esque storyline asks you to quickly buy into a romance that transpires in 24 hours, so perhaps the most entrancing performances come from side characters Anita (Ariana Debose) and Riff (Mike Faist). No matter who you cling to the most, the choreography and singing will leave you blown away.
Abby Ann Ramsey
Licorice Pizza
Coming out of the woodwork, Paul Thomas Anderson delivers a down to earth film about two young business partners that are inexplicably intertwined. In their first film roles, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman deliver beautiful and outstanding performances that feel genuine and real. As a film, “Licorice Pizza” feels like a distant memory, but a pleasant one with friends that you reflect on warmly.
However, it simultaneously feels grand, as if universes are colliding to bring these two people together. The infinitesimal actions of these two have infinite possibilities, and they possess the power to do anything and everything that is humanly possible. Even when they react naturally, like with jealousy towards another person, it has cosmic ramifications for them going forward. In other words, “Licorice Pizza” is phenomenal.
Keenan Thomas
Spencer
The description of this movie is fairly misleading as director Pablo Larraín made anything but a standard biopic. He chronicles a weekend with the royal family as Princess Diana grapples with her husband’s affair and with the rules of being royalty. What may seem like a simple drama is more of a somewhat disturbing thriller.
Although the screenplay is overly simplistic and somewhat bleak, Kristen Stewart gives the performance of a lifetime as Diana and assures audiences that they do not want to get involved with the royal family. “Spencer” is nothing without her, but fantastic with her.
Abby Ann Ramsey
Judas and the Black Messiah
A cut from earlier this year — right before most theaters opened — Shaka King turned heads with his tragic biographical film about the chairman of the Black Panther Party and the FBI’s plot to infiltrate and destroy the Party. Starring LaKieth Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, the powerhouse leads turn “Judas and the Black Messiah” into an empowering and tragic tale of these influential individuals.
Along with telling this story, the film is made stylishly and beautifully. It’s able to show a nuanced and full picture of these two forces, one of which the U.S. government was legitimately frightened by, while making an excellent film along with it. It’s easily one of the best biopics of the year and worth watching, especially if you don’t know that much about the Black Panther Party and this real plot by the FBI.
Keenan Thomas
Shiva Baby
Comedian Rachel Sennott plays an unsettled college student who attends a family friend’s shiva in Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby.” At the gathering, she runs into her sugar daddy who she discovers is married, has a child and knows most of her family. She comes to terms with this while being forced to talk to her ex-girlfriend and answer constant questions about what she wants to do after college with an individually-designed degree in gender.
“Shiva Baby” may be Seligman’s directorial debut, but it is significantly more impressive than most of the movies I saw in 2021. The direction makes you feel like you’re suffocating as Sennott’s character is constantly on the verge of a panic attack and the sharp screenplay adds to the relatability of how she is feeling. If this is just a taste of Seligman’s talent, we are in for some even greater work from her in the next few years.
Abby Ann Ramsey
Petite Maman
Following up her masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma bestows upon us another beautiful film about the importance of relationships, this time through the lens of a young girl. With excellent child performances by Joséphine and Gabrielle Sanz, “Petite Maman” acts as an exploration into time and how it affects the bonds that we have with one another.
“Petite Maman” is a film that exponentially grew within my mind after taking some time away from it. These moments of reflection showed me how this specific action of remembering is everything that the film is built upon. Every moment, every action, every goodbye held more emotional weight when thinking about the movie later. By practicing the film’s themes, my understanding and appreciation of the film became undeniable, thus it’s placement as one of my favorite movies from this year.
Keenan Thomas
Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar: Abby Ann Ramsey’s movie of the year
Year after year, I see what feels like the same movies over and over again in preparation for the Oscars. Don’t get me wrong, I love watching long, slow dramas loaded with political commentary and emotional expression. But, watching “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” was a breath of fresh air in a pandemic that has altered the movie-watching experience. It follows two middle-aged women who go on vacation to a town where an evil villain is planning to unleash a pack of deadly mosquitoes.
Produced by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and the two leads, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, this movie may be one of the best comedies of this century with insane jokes, a melodramatic plot and absurd musical numbers — even though it’s not a musical. While Oscar bait movies like “The Last Duel” and “Spencer” are still worth watching, “Barb and Star” gives you a chance to laugh and think about how important it is to love your friends.
Titane: Keenan Thomas’ movie of the year
This French body horror/tragic family drama is the sophomore film from Julia Ducournau and the best film of the year. With her sharp and unnerving direction blended with jaw-dropping and tender performances from Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, “Titane” is an experience unlike no other. You’re sure to be moved, both emotionally and physically, as you squirm in your seat from the sheer brutality of the film.
But that reaction is something that no other film this year has produced. While the plot unraveled its dark secrets, the film that unfolded in front of my eyes was truly unlike any film I have seen in a long time, especially as I became progressively uncomfortable in the best way possible. It’s incredibly hard to recommend, especially for those that are squeamish, but the visceral yet strangely heartwarming nature of the film is worth seeking out. “Titane” is pure provocative cinema and my favorite film from this year.
Honorable Mentions: Abby Ann Ramsey
“Passing” — Doesn’t quite live up to Nella Larsen’s book, but that’s a lot to ask.
“CODA” — Critic Brian Tallerico said it best: “The size of its massive heart crushes any of its flaws.”
“tick, tick… BOOM” — Lin-Manuel Miranda probably needs to chill for a second, but this is definitely worth the watch.
“Together, Together” — Patti Harrison and Ed Helms star in this comedy/drama that truly will evoke so many emotions for you.
“King Richard” — Will Smith gives possibly the best performance of his career in “King Richard,” and I cried quite a few times.
“House of Gucci” — Biopics will never be my favorite, but you do not want to miss Lady Gaga’s accent in this.
“Last Night in Soho” — Ignore what the critics are saying. Edgar Wright takes you on a thrilling, captivating journey.
“The Power of the Dog” — Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show and Jane Campion’s direction is unmatched in this exploration of masculinity.
“In the Heights” — Watch it for the choreography, if you’re into that.
“Being the Ricardos” — Possibly Aaron Sorkin’s worst direction, but far from Nicole Kidman’s worst acting. She carries this whole movie and makes it worth watching.
Honorable Mentions: Keenan Thomas
“Socks on Fire” — A 2020 release, but it’s played on repeat in my mind since I watched it in April.
“Hellbender” — One of the best horror films released in the past few years. I watched it at a film festival, but it will be released on Shudder in 2022.
“Dune” — Fits alongside “No Time to Die” and “The Matrix Resurrections” as my favorite blockbusters of the year.
“The Humans” — An excellent play adaptation turned thriller.
“C’mon C’mon” — An endearing and heartwarming film about parental growth.
“Nightmare Alley” — Guillermo del Toro crafts an incredible neo-noir illusionary film. I highly recommend it.
“Lamb” — As the directorial debut of Valdimar Jóhannsson, this mesmerizing film is a strong indication of his future career.
“Luca” — Beautiful, sunny and heartbreaking, all in one film.
“Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” — One of the best anime films ever, but you need to watch an entire series and four other films to even start with this finale.
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — Super fun and stylish, it’s hard not to enjoy it.
“Mainstream” — Despite its (numerous) flaws, I love this film and everything it’s trying to do.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — Up there with “Tangled” as one of my all-time favorite Disney films.