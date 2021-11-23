Looking for ways to step up your shopping game this Christmas? Well look no further! The commercialization of the holidays is only bringing more deals to the public on a silver platter. And you know what that means? Black Friday deals have been lasting longer than just Black Friday itself. Here are some of the top deals that may last even through January.
If you have Amazon Prime, then these are going to be especially great deals for you.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Complete with noise-cancelling and Alexa voice control, these bad boys normally run for $349, now conveniently priced at $179 and come in colors black and silver. Perfect for when your neighbors are being a little too loud or you just want some extra sound quality to fully review a new album release.
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote
Do you have a nice television but hate cable? Do you have streaming services but don’t always wanna use your portable laptop as your cinema destination? Then this is the streaming package for you. Just insert the Fire Stick into any television — yes, even on the go — and you can enjoy all your paid streaming services in one Amazon package. Originally priced at $49.99, now $24.99!
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve
So you live in a dorm and don’t have enough space. So what? Keurig caters to those with even half the living space than you’re used to and still save on buying coffee at the campus Dunkin’. This Single Serve is originally priced at $79.99 and now ready to sit at your bedside for $49.99! It also comes in five different colors.
Maybe your old pair keeps dying after months of late night phone calls or numerous study sessions at the library listening to music. Fear not! Target has your back with the newest AirPods with a $60 deal, too. Originally priced at $249.99, now at $189.99!
Forza Horizon 4 - Xbox One (Digital)
For the gamers out there — and the car community — though it’s not the newest edition, it’s still a great racing game, now astronomically lower priced. Graphics and muscle cars are ready to be designed at not $59.99, but now at $19.99.
Target is having a buy two get one free deal on all movies, music and books! If you’re wanting to become a movie buff or a bookworm, now’s your chance!
onn. 40” Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku Smart TV
Perhaps you got a new place but your old TV isn’t cutting it when you have your friends over. Well, it looks like Walmart's wide selection of TVs has you covered. For a “smaller” one like this, this is now down to $128, and their larger 70” television with 4K comes out to $398 depending on your preferences.
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
For those action-packed Marvel movies or a good Netflix comedy, sometimes the right audio can change the quality of your experience. With a soundbar, a little goes a long way. Originally $149, now $99!
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm, GPS
From gym lovers to those that wanna look fancy when they check the time, this would be the perfect time to invest in a fitness watch. Apple has introduced the idea that having a phone on your wrist could be way more beneficial than just a clock.
With this watch, you can check constellations, monitor your heart rate and even find out when the next golden hour is for those Instagram-worthy pictures, all right from the convenience of your wrist. Originally $199, now $109.