Whether you’re a committed football fan or someone who doesn’t even know which teams played in the Super Bowl this year, everyone can find enjoyment in the commercials.
With every news outlet commending and critiquing the commercial line-up, the big-name brands compete once again for the public’s attention. However, brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser sat this game out.
As with everything else recently, the Super Bowl commercials were affected by the magnitude of COVID-19. Many commercials related their ideas to COVID-19 in some way.
Here are six of the best Super Bowl commercials from 2021.
“The Neighborhood” DoorDash
We can safely say that more people are using delivery services such as DoorDash as a safer alternative to exposing themselves in the pandemic world.
To be frank, Sesame Street characters rapping alongside Daveed Diggs about food delivery is exactly the comfort-nostalgia we needed to distract us from a year of chaos. Who doesn’t love a musical commercial?
Michelob ULTRA Beer
This commercial features several A-list athletes, including the University of Tennessee’s cherished Peyton Manning. Rather than showcasing the athletes in action, Michelob makes the connection from beer to happiness by showing what the stars do in their downtime.
The commercial sends the positive message home by asking, “Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?”
Squarespace
Squarespace has kept busy with succeeding efforts to make their brand a household name through streaming services and sponsoring Youtubers for the past few years.
This year, the website creator took the big stage with the help of Tennessee's treasure: Dolly Parton. The commercial creatively swaps Parton’s time-honored “9-To-5” for “5-To-9,” relaying that Squarespace can help people turn their hobby into a job.
Budlight
2020 has been described in many ways, and Budlight has introduced a new one with the slogan “A Lemon of a Year.” This comedic advertisement is incredibly over the top, making it rain lemons to introduce their new lemonade flavor.
So, if your friends start referring to 2020 as a lemon, don’t panic! You haven’t missed the trend. That’s just Bud Light coming through with advertising that works.
Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer
Although COVID delayed the release date of several films and TV shows, including Marvel Studio’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” this commercial by Michelob helps sustain viewers by letting a piece of Don Cheadle’s familiar attitude loose.
The commercial starts with what appears to be a series of celebrity cameos until the “Avengers” star calls out the phonies, including Don Cheadle’s own real-life brother, Colin.
“But in a world where most things seem real, sometimes they’re not.” Unless, of course, we’re talking about Michelob’s Organic Seltzer, which, evidentially, is untainted of artificial flavor.
General Motors
30 seconds is the standard length of a Super Bowl advertisement, but General Motors went all out and bought a 90-second time slot for this message.
The commercial opens with Will Ferrell looking at a globe and apparently embracing the quarantine look.
The unsettling fact that Norway sells more electric cars than the United States triggers Ferrell to travel to Norway to settle their beef. Ferrell tells Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to meet him in Norway, but unable to follow directions, Ferrell ends up in Sweden while the others land in Finland.
Whether or not his travel confusion has any affect, Will Ferrell still deserves the comedy award for this one.