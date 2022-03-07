It’s been a long time since we’ve had an adaptation of Batman that could stand toe-to-toe with such legends as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Val Kilmer. Robert Pattinson however, has certainly earned his place with the rest of the bat juggernauts.
In a world where many superhero films have become extremely cut-and-dry, dull and predictable, “The Batman” is a welcome change to the constant stream of lighthearted narratives featuring quippy protagonists and laughable villains. The Batman strays from these popular writing archetypes and gives us a fresh new look at the caped crusader and his iconic rogues’ gallery.
We follow Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson, during his second year of crime-fighting as Batman. A new case presents itself through the murder of Gotham’s mayor, and the list of victims grows as the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, wreaks havoc on the city and its most powerful figures. With the help of Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz, only time will tell if the bat and the cat can unravel the mystery that is the Riddler and save the city from plunging into complete chaos.
The first thing to note is the film’s tone. It’s not your average Batman flick. It certainly is darker than the majority of other Batman adaptations, and director Matt Reeves revels in that gritty setting. The movie doesn’t pull punches, and exposes Gotham for the rotten cesspool it’s meant to be.
The film is visually stunning overall. With gorgeous colors and jaw-dropping cinematography, Reeves ensures that there’s always something that glues your eyes to each individual shot. Reeve’s Gotham is just as dark and disgusting as you’d hope it to be, providing a perfect backdrop to the macabre tone.
Plot-wise, the movie’s good. It’s not a particularly mind-blowing mystery, but it’s competent, fun and gives each character plenty to do. The movie is extremely Batman-centered, giving us meaningful insight into Pattison’s character. Every other performance featured in the movie revolves around Batman, spawning some great drama throughout the narrative.
The score is good, but it’s not as memorable as previous movies. The main theme could have been played a lot less throughout the film. Despite this, some of the musical choices were stellar, and sometimes the absence of music was a powerful enough choice.
The film would’ve been a lot more exciting had it gone for an R rating, as the lack of more grisly details was somewhat jarring in some scenes. The movie refrains from showing bodies, too much blood, wounds and so on. It feels a little out of place for a setting that’s supposed to appear as dark as it is.
Otherwise, the runtime is long, but it goes by quickly. The movie is very film-noir and doesn’t waste time on pointless details and provides a perfect young Batman. Don’t go into the theater expecting your typical action-heavy superhero flick. The movie is extremely reliant on its dialogue and mystique to keep you absorbed throughout. "The Batman" provides an exciting new version of the character, and I believe audiences should begin to expect more from their favorite cinematic universes.
Someone in my theater yelled “Batman’s back baby!” during the opening sequence. I'm inclined to agree.
4.5 of 5 Torches