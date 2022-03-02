Phoenix Magazine

A collection of Phoenix Magazine issues

The soft velvet of my heart is

beating strong.

I admire myself in the mirror and begin with

“Hello.” I gleam with

Glory and for once

I proudly say my name. I

introduce myself again this time

not neglecting a single vowel of the too many named names.

I look at my body and appreciate

every curve, hip, bone and gesture.

Gleaming light encircles me and

I see myself for who I am

“Glorious!”

Untamed and unbridled no longer resentful of my soul

and its undying need of love.

“You are here,” they whisper. Silence fills me as

I feel the pit of my stomach warm and goosebumps

incircle my shoulder blades.

I glance at my eyes and fall undoubtedly.

Kindness overtakes me and

soon I am a feather.

Floating, meandering, free

and desolate in this large

world.

UT Sponsored Content