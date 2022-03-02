The soft velvet of my heart is
beating strong.
I admire myself in the mirror and begin with
“Hello.” I gleam with
Glory and for once
I proudly say my name. I
introduce myself again this time
not neglecting a single vowel of the too many named names.
I look at my body and appreciate
every curve, hip, bone and gesture.
Gleaming light encircles me and
I see myself for who I am
“Glorious!”
Untamed and unbridled no longer resentful of my soul
and its undying need of love.
“You are here,” they whisper. Silence fills me as
I feel the pit of my stomach warm and goosebumps
incircle my shoulder blades.
I glance at my eyes and fall undoubtedly.
Kindness overtakes me and
soon I am a feather.
Floating, meandering, free
and desolate in this large
world.