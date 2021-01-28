As cases ramp up and vaccinations roll out throughout the country, for many of us, we still have to remain home and socially distance. This obviously sucks for many of us who miss our friends and families, but especially during these times, it is important to maintain that connection with your loved ones.
So, in honor of that, here is a list of some of the best games to play along with your friends.
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War/Warzone
Call of Duty has still proven itself as the king of multiplayer shooters, and its reach has only grown even more. Black Ops Cold War brings the series back in time during the 80s. While the multiplayer is still the same suspects you are used to seeing, there is no denying that Treyarch brings that level of AAA polish to the multiplayer.
Grab a squad of friends and prepare to rage to your heart’s content. Cold War’s multiplayer also hosts an assortment of fun multiplayer modes like Prop Hunt or Dropkick, a team-based objective mode where player compere for control of a nuclear briefcase. If you’re also looking for larger scale warfare, Fireteams is Cold War’s answer, and Cold War also has cross progression with the still insanely popular battle royale mode, Warzone.
Any levels you earn with your weapons in Cold War carries over to Warzone and vice versa. With consistent updates and new modes being added nearly every month, Cold War is one of the best shooters you can get your hand on.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Of course, perhaps you and your friend are sick of shooters, and maybe you want a battle royale that focuses more on fun than being super competitive. Enter Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
This adorable little game from Mediatonic pits a lobby of 60 players against each other as they have to traverse a variety of obstacle courses. Taking inspiration from popular game shows like Wipeout, obstacle courses are specifically designed to create a frantic race to the finish where anything from swinging hammers, slippery floors, and other devious players will attempt to torpedo your chances of victory.
Playing with friends is an utter treat as you join in on the chaotic action. There are also team modes where players can work together to eliminate a huge portion of the lobby. These team modes are equally hilarious as they are hair-tearing. Fall Guys is a great time with friends, but remember: only one of you can claim the crown and be the victor.
Among Us
Among Us might have been the perfect 2020 game to catch a lot of attention. At its core, it is a very social focused game, so players will need to be ready to communicate. You play as a crew of space engineers who must keep their ship running by completing various tasks.
Once all tasks are completed, the crew wins. Simple, right? The only issue is that, among the crew, at least one of you is an Imposter. The Imposter is given a fake list of tasks and must eliminate all other members on board.
Among Us is a friendship destroyer as you lie and betray your friends to victory. The game becomes especially harrowing when it comes down to only a handful of players and everyone is accusing each other. Best of all, this game can easily be played from just about any phone or PC, so check it out for a guaranteed good night.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan/Little Hope
Ever wanted to star in your own horror movie with a friend? You can with either of the Dark Pictures games. Designed to be played by two players, each player takes control of a different character and play through their own unique scenarios.
Both players can make dialogue and story choices that determines the relationships and direction of the story. These choices can have drastic consequences and can even lead to the death of your fellow player.
What makes these games so fun is that there is no wrong way to go about it. Want to make sure each and every character lives? That is valid. However, if your buddy wants wreak havoc and purposefully make choices to get everyone killed, the game will recognize it as a valid way to play.
The Dark Pictures Anthology is a great way to not only get in a few good scares, but also a great way to see how you and your friend would act in a horror movie.
Overcooked 2
Nothing quite beats Overcooked when it comes to fun, crazy coop gameplay. Up to four players will work together in a kitchen as they prepare and serve dishes. While it sounds simple at first, things get crazy as the game introduces kinks into the gameplay like shifting workplaces and out of control fires that need to be put out.
Overcooked’s art style and humor is irresistibly charming in its presentation. Behind all the wackiness and frantic rushing to get a dish done is a game all about working together along with your friends.
While you are bound to get a few screaming matches as a result, Overcooked 2 feels like a team-building exercise that is actually fun.