Political unrest, rising inflation, closing businesses and a narrowing job market are issues familiar to all Americans. Some 45 years ago, they were all too familiar to East Tennesseans, attempting to recover from the worst economic recession since the Great Depression.
Downtown Knoxville in particular was in dire shape. Abandoned warehouses and high-rises plagued the skyline, as more and more businesses were leaving the central city in pursuit of the suburbs.
One man, Stuart Evans, had an idea that would forever alter the structure, economy and reputation of Knoxville: Let’s hold a world exhibition.
Inspired by the 1974 fair held in Spokane, Washington, Evans proposed his idea to the city government that same year. He suggested that the event be energy-themed, to emphasize East Tennessee’s three major institutions: The University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Intrigued, Mayor Kyle Testerman appointed local banker and economist Jake Butcher to investigate the feasibility and potential benefits of holding a World’s Fair in the small city of Knoxville. Mr. Butcher knew there would be obstacles, but he was convinced they could pull it off.
Soon the word was out, federal approval and funding were secured, and the Knoxville Energy Exposition, deemed a “World’s Fair,” was set to be held in 1982.
Construction of the Sunsphere and the many other architectural marvels of the fair began in 1981, with more than $100 million invested into the project. An 85-acre abandoned rail-switch yard to the east of Henley Street was chosen as the Fair site due to its central location, nestled between the UT campus and the downtown area.
Here was an abandoned railway station that was previously owned by the Louisville and Nashville Railway Company, left empty for 12 years. Jack Neely, local Knoxville historian and director of the Knoxville History Project, remembers the solemn state of the city before the fair all too well.
“People had been kinda looking at the forlorn L&N Station kinda wishing someone could save it,” Neely said.
The station, along with several other landmark structures, went on to be renovated for the fair. This included a handful of Victorian-era homes, an iron foundry and a candy factory.
“That was one of the things that made the Fair historic, I think, and different from all other World’s Fairs in that it did save so many old buildings,” Neely said.
Opening day was an extravagant and joyous affair for Knoxville, which was deemed “a scruffy little city...on the Tennessee River” by the Wall Street Journal. Nearly 100,000 visitors from across the globe streamed through turnstiles, eager to see what years of preparation had led up to.
“On opening day, I was just kind of an observer. I waited til night to go there, and it was just kind of a happy bedlam of unorganized stuff there,” Neely said, reminiscing on his experience that day. Neely spent 6 months working at the fair in various positions, though he was primarily involved in crowd control.
“It was a different challenge every day. Some people were cooperative, and some people were very deliberately uncooperative,” Neely said.
There were exhibits assembled by 22 nations, as well as six separate U.S. states and over 80 corporations. Patsy Brown, a longtime resident of Knoxville and a World’s Fair season pass holder, remembers several of those exhibits fondly.
“What I liked best was the Australian exhibit...and the Chinese exhibit with all their carvings and artwork was really fascinating. Those were the two things that I really liked,” Brown said.
Technological wonders taken for granted today were unveiled at the fair, such as an early touch-screen computer, a pay-at-the-pump gasoline system and an in-car hands-free telephone.
“There were exhibits...that they were showing how in the future, like, video-teleconferencing like Zoom, but also banking online – we didn’t have the word online back then – banking on a computer. These were things that I think people just kind of scratched their head about at the time, ya know, ‘what the hell is this, where’s the ice cream?’” Neely said.
40 years later, these technological marvels are commonplace. Online systems such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams allow international business conferences to be held from the comfort of one’s own home, as CashApp and Venmo allow for the instant transfer of global funds.
While Knoxville has perhaps grown slower and with less fanfare than hoped, the growth it has seen is undeniable and inextricably linked to the fair.
“As for downtown, its effects were mainly indirect and unexpected I think. I think there were effects, but they – some of them – took a while to percolate. A lot of the redevelopment of the fair didn’t happen nearly as fast as people thought,” Neely said.
The family friendly fun provided by the fair got Knoxville citizens used to the idea of coming downtown at night, an idea that hadn’t existed beforehand, according to Neely.
The Old City, now a staple neighborhood and commercial district, can attribute its revitalization to the 1982 World’s Fair. English immigrant Annie DeLisle opened a bar and jazz club in that area known as “Annie’s” in 1983.
“The fair closed October 31, 1982, and within six months there was obvious stuff going on in the Old City, which was a place that people had never heard of before. It was a kind of fairly new term for this empty warehouse district that was considered kind of dirty and dangerous,” Neely said.
Today, the Old City is one of Knoxville’s staple night-attractions, with over a dozen individual bars, restaurants and event venues.
The University of Tennessee also became internationally renowned, with participation in energy symposiums and archaeological expositions. Professor William Bass, founder of the UT Forensic Anthropology Center, drew acclaim with his unveiling of a Peruvian mummy. At the time, UT’s energy research divisions and anthropology department were some of the finest in the nation, and drew massive acclaim from professionals worldwide.
The sports world would also have a taste of what UT had to offer, in the form of an NFL exhibition game held in Neyland Stadium on Aug. 14, 1982. The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the New England Patriots in a rumbling show of American spirit, attended by thousands from across the world and broadcast on national television.
Undeniably, Knoxville’s impact was felt by the entire nation, if not the world. For an entire generation, it became a household name no longer associated with Tennessee, but with the great cities of the world.
“Knoxville was in the news a lot. I had a friend who was older than me who just said ‘have you noticed that when they say Knoxville, they don’t say Knoxville, a city in East Tennessee anymore, they just say in Knoxville.’ That made it seem like we had joined the world of cities that people were familiar with,” Neely said.
However, this legacy has faded in recent years. With the declining popularity and profitability of World Expositions, there are few below the age of 50 who remember the publicity of the 1982 World’s Fair in a little town called Knoxville. C. L. Brown, a lifetime resident of Knoxville and son to Patsy Brown, remembers well the time following the Fair.
“I do remember a lot of, when it left, the park sat empty. There was a lot of ‘what are we going to do with this now?’” Mr. Brown said.
For Knoxville citizens, however, there are permanent reminders in the form of the Sunsphere and the Tennessee Amphitheater, manufactured to withstand the test of time. Hundreds of events have since been held in World’s Fair Park, renovated and opened in 2007 as a public park.
While much of the United States and the world have since moved on from the excitement generated by such a massive exposition, Knoxville and the surrounding area will forever remember its impact.
With a 40-year legacy, the 1982 World’s Fair has long since departed from the records and memories of a majority of the world. But to East Tennesseans, it is something to be looked back upon with fondness and warmth, for the year the world came to Knoxville. You just had to be there.