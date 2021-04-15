Over the last year the pandemic has put a pause on a lot of events, and for the Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound, this has been the case.
TAMIS works to archive home films that are donated to them by the public. They store the original copies of the films and transfer the tapes onto a flash drive to give to donators for a more modern way to view the films, without risking the tapes themselves.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TAMIS has been unable to host public screenings of their archives.
On Wednesday April 14, TAMIS hosted a virtual screening event to highlight their collection of home movies that were shot right here in East Tennessee and were donated by local families.
This is only the second virtual event TAMIS has done with the community, and was done in part to showcase the work they have been doing with the many grants that they have been awarded to help with the preservation of local videos and audio.
The event was hosted by TAMIS archivists Eric Dawson and John Morton.
Dawson introduced the first section of videos they shared, as well as highlighted the reason why they find such interest in this collection of locally shot home films.
“They’re sort of a vernacular record of the people who live in the region of the time,” Dawson said. “Even documentaries don’t quite capture it in the way home movies do.”
TAMIS doesn’t only collect old videos from your everyday person, they also archive old news clips from local news stations. They store and preserve the film and help the news stations regain access to them if they desire.
One of the clips that was shown during this event was an old interview of Dolly Parton from 1975 that was from the local station WATE.
“WATE requested this clip for a segment they ran on Dolly’s birthday,” Morton said while the clip played.
Morton pointed out that the most important aspect of their jobs is to get people to watch the videos they collect.
“We are always very gratified that we can contribute to this historic footage,” Morton said. “Reaching people — no matter the setting — whether it is a library screening or whether it is going back on the air with these news stations. As I like to put it, if we get it in front of eyeballs, we are doing our job right.”
The event screened a diverse collection of home videos from everyday life to old news clips, and even some clips from an old UT homecoming parade. As Morton said, the videos were put in front of eyeballs, and now more people know about the cultural past of the Knoxville area through these films.