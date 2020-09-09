While Tell Me Why kicked off its dramatic, mystery narrative with a promising first episode, it appears that the second part of this trilogy has lost some of its initial steam. I want to note that if you have not checked out the first episode of Tell Me Why, this review will delve into some mild spoilers, so reader beware.
The ending of the first episode certainly seemed to hint that something in Delos Crossing is not right as we see a sinister, possibly supernatural force has been stalking the twins. However, for those who were hoping for answers, you may have to wait a little bit longer.
It was a little bit disappointing to see how Tell Me Why starts to pump the brakes after the first episode left us with such a powerful and haunting ending. Instead, the second episode seems more concerned with sorting through Mary-Ann’s sordid past and how the twins deal with the citizens of Delos Crossing.
While the slower pacing in this episode is disappointing, it gave the game room to breathe and flesh out the cast of characters. As Tyler and Alyson dig further and further into their mother’s history, it reveals some of the worst parts of the people of Delos Crossing, but the game goes to great lengths to show how no one is an outright villain or monster.
Many of the people in Delos Crossing are imperfect people trying to reckon with a problem beyond their understanding and deciding how to deal with them through Tyler and Alyson leads to some wonderful morally complex choices.
This is where another problem seems to cast a shadow on the second episode. While the game constantly assures you that your choices matter with statistics and little symbols reminding you of how strong your bond is with your sibling, so far it feels like none of the choices have come to fruition. The lack of player consequence is disappointing and makes me question whether any of my choices will have a valid impact on the story in the final episode.
The second episode also has a bad habit of retreading the same areas from the first episode, such as the police station and Tessa’s shop, making me wish we could explore more of Delos Crossing. However, Dontnod does include some neat puzzles to keep gameplay interesting and provides a little bit more of a challenge than the previous episode. One cool puzzle involved sorting through the police archives to uncover a particular case file while telepathically talking to your twin as they keep watch for you.
Overall, its clear that Dontnod is holding on to its best cards for the third and final episode. While some of the character development in this episode is nice, there needs to be more to keep the story compelling. Also, so much of this episode feels Tyler focused that Alyson gets lost in the background.
The second episode is worth visiting, but it feels more like we’re just waiting for the story to find its stride. Here’s to hoping that the last episode delivers.
Game reviewed on an Xbox One X.
3.5/5 Torches