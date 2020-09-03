Within the past year, I have found myself valuing gameplay over story. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good story just as much as the next person, but if the gameplay doesn’t engage me, I probably won’t stick around to see the end of the story. It’s why I’m both delighted and surprised to say that the primarily narrative-driven game Tell Me Why has caught me hook, line and sinker with its story.
Tell Me Why is an episodic story game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the Life is Strange series. Set in the sleepy town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me Why focuses on twins Alyson and Tyler as they reunite a decade after the death of their mother. The duo returns to their tiny hometown as they seek closure with that traumatic night.
Art style-wise, this game is gorgeous. The mix of comic book-esque aesthetic and natural realism of the Alaskan wilderness blends together a quaint and moody depiction of a small Alaskan town. Character models look great with that same signature look that Dontnod has perfected from the Life is Strange series. My one gripe is another artifact from Life is Strange, which is stilted animation and imprecise lip-synching during cutscenes.
Since this is the first episode, much of the story focuses on introducing us to its cast of characters. While the pacing is slow to start, the story really starts to pick up once the central mystery takes center stage. Alyson and Tyler immediately steal the show as the dual protagonists of the story. Their initial awkwardness and genuine sibling love give Tell Me Why so much of its warmth, heartbreak, and humor in equal parts. Seeing these two together working together to uncover the mystery of their late mother is a treat to watch.
Gameplay wise, there isn’t too much here that will surprise veteran players of the genre. You will walk around in pretty environments, holding and inspecting objects, and picking between dialogue choices. While the game constantly reminds you that your choices will affect your relationship with other characters, its simply too early to tell whether the game delivers on that promise in the first episode.
One interesting mechanic is the spiritual link between Tyler and Alyson. Both of them are able to peer into memories from their past as well as communicate with each other through telepathy. This creates some really neat scenarios, such as consulting your sibling while questioning someone.
Up to Tell Me Why’s release, Dontnod Entertainment has also been very forward about their transgender protagonist, Tyler. Through their social media, Dontnod has been open about how they wanted to represent a transgender character in a positive light that avoided certain harmful tropes. While their efforts were admirable and somewhat successful, their handling of Tyler was a bit clumsy.
There were a few scenes that did make me feel very uncomfortable in how Tyler is depicted. Because Delos Crossing is a small town, Tyler has to sometimes confront the bigotry and toxic mindsets of its people. While some of this tension is captured more subtlety, there is one scene where Dontnod goes a step too far.
Without going into any details in particular, it ends up with a scene where Tyler is called derogatory terms, and the whole sequence just felt way overboard for what Dontnod is trying to accomplish. Thankfully, this is just one scene, and hopefully Dontnod can explore these themes in future episodes with better care.
Overall, Tell Me Why’s first episode is a promising hook. It has great characters and story with enough interesting gameplay mechanics to keep the game feeling fresh. While some of its pacing and themes feel uneven, the overall experience left me very curious for more.
While I can’t necessarily recommend buying Tell Me Why right away, I do recommend downloading it if you have Game Pass for PC or Xbox. Future episodes will also be free to Game Pass members. If you’re interested in an intriguing mystery and a fun, short experience, don’t sleep on Tell Me Why.
3.5/5 Torches