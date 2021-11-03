It’s 7:30 a.m. and Claire Dodson is already online perusing the internet for news stories for her Teen Vogue daily culture lineup. By 8:30 a.m., she has a list of stories prepared for the day.
Dodson spends her day editing, blogging, breaking news and brainstorming meetings. She is watching TV and movie screenings and interviewing people who are in the spotlight. By 6 p.m. Dodson is doing PR events and attending work parties.
“You did it!” Dodson would say to her younger self if she could see her now.
Dodson cannot remember a time when she did not want to write. From short stories and poems to a pretend fifth-grade newspaper, she knew from a young age that she had a love for writing. Dodson was influenced by her dad who worked as a copy editor at The Daily Times in Maryville, Tennessee.
After working for her high school newspaper, Dodson came to college at UT and became an editor for The Daily Beacon, where she realized that she wanted to make a career out of journalism.
“I was working at the Beacon at the time, and then something clicked that I loved being in a newsroom, and I enjoyed writing about pop culture, and I was decent at it,” Dodson said. “I think I had a pretty good grasp that this was a competitive field and an industry that doesn’t have a lot of pay or job security, but for some reason decided to try anyway.”
Journalism combined everything she already enjoyed doing — reading, writing, talking to people and hearing how they think about the world.
Professor Lisa Byerley Gary taught Dodson in her magazine feature writing class. She shared her thoughts on Dodson and her success.
“Claire has had a phenomenal career for someone her age. She has a knack for finding unusual and interesting story ideas. Just after graduating, she had an article in The Atlantic, which is a really big deal for any writer,” Gary said.
After Dodson graduated, she was hired at the business magazine Fast Company in New York City as an editorial assistant after she connected with an editor there.
Dodson explained that freelancing for local and national outlets as a college student taught her about the industry and gave her the confidence to start pitching stories. Her drive to get her writing out in the world is what led her to become a senior editor at a major brand.
“On a UT JEM trip to New York, Claire went out and made her own contacts in the magazine world,” Gary said.
Her drive to connect with people and to get her name out in the world did not stop after she got her job as an editorial assistant at Fast Company.
“While I was at Fast Company, I interviewed then-Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Phillip Picardi for a story, and when the Teen Vogue entertainment news editor job came up, I emailed him and applied and got it,” Dodson said.
She has been at Teen Vogue for over three years, working her way up. Dodson recently moved up to senior entertainment editor, running the culture section.
Dodson described that editing has been a great motivator to keep writing because you can see outside yourself and think about how to make someone else’s writing shine even more brightly.
“Celebrity profiles are the best part of the job, getting to hear what someone is thinking and how it informs what they create and how they talk about it is such a joy,” Dodson said. “Recently, one of my favorite interviews was with the musician Ten, of the K-pop groups NCT/SuperM and the Chinese sub-unit WayV. Another favorite was one of my first cover stories, where I had lunch with Maggie Rogers.”
Recently, Dodson interviewed Olivia Rodrigo on her quick rise to the spotlight.
Dodson added that finding new writers and uplifting voices that aren’t her own is important to what she values.
“Questioning what I believe, and my biases and how my background informs how I see the world is really important to me. Knowing when to rest and when to challenge myself is something I’m still working out,” Dodson said.
Dodson said everything a writer experiences and learns can help shape her as a writer and a person, even things outside of her career.
“Things that seem like a waste of time could end up being stories you want to tell later. Or maybe you’re doing things you don’t want to shape you. In which case, get out,” Dodson said.
Dodson shared advice based on her experience in journalism.
“So many college students pitch me stories, and I love that. It’s good practice even if you get told no because you’re gathering information for what stories might work in the future,” Dodson said.
She recommends young writers figure out their voices for some time, and said that writing doesn’t have to be published for it to be useful.
“There's no such thing as a dream job, and trying to compete with people never feels as good as you think it will in the end,” Dodson said. “You’re more than your career, more than the validation that comes from someone reading something you wrote and giving it a good grade — or the Twitter equivalent of that.”
Dodson’s ambition as a young woman made her career possible, and she wants it to be known that with the right amount of drive, anyone can make it.
“Listening to music and writing about an artist’s growth or hearing exactly how they wrote a song — it’s amazing to me even now that I get to do that for money,” Dodson said.