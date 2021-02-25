For those who remember it, Crazy Taxi was an arcade classic about driving customers and pulling off absurd stunts. With its punk-rock attitude and frantic driving action, Crazy Taxi was a staple in old-fashioned, score-attack fun.
While it has received ports over the years, Sega has left Crazy Taxi on ice for well over a decade, leaving a taxi-shaped void in the gaming market. This is where Taxi Chaos enters the scene: an unabashed spiritual successor to the original Crazy Taxi.
Taxi Chaos follow the formula of the original Crazy Taxi to a fault. You are given a short amount of time to pick up passengers and complete their fares in order to rake in more cash and add a bit more time to the clock.
To get an even better reward, you can build up your combo by avoiding near misses, completing jumps and maintaining a high speed as you race to get to your destination. The frenetic loop of quickly moving from one fare to another is nostalgic but quickly loses its luster.
Staying true to its roots, vehicle handling is rather simple in Taxi Chaos. Vehicles can make sharp turns with little effort, and general handling of vehicles are solid. There are also a few tricks that players can do in their cars to get them that extra little boost. Burning out your tires for a few seconds can provide a burst of speed.
You can also jump on command to jump onto buildings and leap over traffic. However, beyond these gameplay elements, there isn’t much else going on under the hood. What you see is what you get.
What holds Taxi Chaos from being an enjoyable game is its lack of charm and style.
Everything from its visuals to its joking banter are simple and bland. Players get one map, New Yellow City, which is supposed to be a facsimile of the Big Apple. While some landmarks are recreated here, nothing stands out visually. Taxi Chaos doesn’t look bad, it just looks boring.
This also extends to its passengers as well. As you take fares, you will meet similar looking passengers that all unenthusiastically droll out joking banter. The voice work here sounds unmotivated, and it only took roughly 20 minutes of play before the same jokes started to get recycled. It also doesn’t help either that you can pick between two different cab drivers, yet their dialogue and quips are the exact same.
Taxi Chaos offers up three game modes: arcade, pro and free roam.
Arcade is your classic experience as you’re given a timer and have to boost up your score as high as you can before time runs out.
Pro is the same as arcade except that the guiding arrow is removed, meaning players will have to be familiar with the layout of the map and its landmarks to be effective here.
Finally, there is free roam which drops players into New Yellow City with no timer, giving them the leisure to explore the city and seek out special fares and collectibles.
In the end, Taxi Chaos completes what it sets out to do: be a successor to Crazy Taxi. While it manages to maintain the same gameplay loop, it lacks the originals spirit and does nothing to innovate or make itself special.
Everything from a gameplay perspective is functional and surprisingly smooth, but it lacks anything enticing to bring players to its world. For a game that’s nearly $35, there are better ways to spend your money and find something more memorable.
Review code provided by Lion Castle Entertainment. Game reviewed on an Xbox Series X.
2/5 Torches