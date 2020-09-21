Tall Man Toys and Comics has been a source of family-friendly shopping in Knoxville since 2016. They are also the largest distributor of Funko Pop in Knoxville.
Mike Hermann, founder of Tall Man and UTK alumni, partnered with Carter Howard, the current assistant manager and Knoxville native, to create Tall Man Toys and Comics.
The pair met while working at Kroger. They found themselves selling items at various toy conventions, but they worked separate booths.
Though the pair have both been fans of toys and comics for decades, Howard’s experience came from his family.
“I have an uncle … that is an avid toy collector. So, from a young age, it’s something I’ve been around,” Howard said. “In the early 2000s, he would take me to comic cons and toy conventions. Though I never picked up on the collecting part as much, the atmosphere is so unique because you are bringing together people from all walks of life.”
Hermann’s experience in collecting began early as well.
“I’m a big kid at heart. I’ve always collected toys from childhood,” Hermann said. “I got my degree from UT in Retail Consumer Science and got a job as a Kroger manager through that. I dabbled in conventions on the side. Whatever I didn’t sell, I kept.”
Once the pair began working together at conventions, they were dubbed the “Tall Men,” a descriptor used by young children, since the pair both exceed 6 feet in height. After a number of years working only at conventions, the duo decided to open a brick and mortar store in Knoxville. Shortly after, Tall Man Toys and Comics was born.
Tall Man Toys and Comics was originally located on Gay Street, but is currently in the process of relocating to World’s Fair Park Drive.
Many businesses and people may not find themselves in this same position, considering the financial effects the pandemic has had on the world. However, this business was built on a foundation of online sales which has helped cushion the blow of such a crisis.
“We were the exception to the rule,” Hermann said of Tall Man, in regards to business during the pandemic. Though they did experience a dip in sales, their business model is equip to handle this kind of situation.
Hermann prides himself on the atmosphere of the store as a place where everyone of all walks of life comes to enjoy the comics, toys and — dominantly — Funko Pop. When the store was still on Gay Street, people from Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta and even Illinois would travel to Tall Man.
“(Tall Man) is a like family-oriented hang out place,” Howard said. “People come in and find this connection that takes them back to childhood maybe or some memory, and it gives that nostalgic connection.”
Funko Pop has been Tall Man’s most popular item over the years. Though the store has always had a large number of Funko products, Hermann noted that they now have nearly 10,000 in stock.
“I like Funko the most. They’re making all these properties that would not have merchandise and it makes those properties better,” Hermann said. “They had the Golden Girls POPs come out four or five years ago at $10 apiece, and the success of those things are so huge that now you see Golden Girls t-shirts, Golden Girls beach towels, Golden Girls action figures, board games … it’s revitalized.”
The store also partners with various charities such as the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, POPs for Patients, the Evan Richey Memorial and, recently, the Australia Zoo in hopes of distributing Steve Irwin POPs signed by the Irwin family.
“When Mike and I first met with the Kroger company, Mike was over community outreach and both of us clicked with doing that stuff, and that is what really brought us together,” Howard said. “We did a lot of work with Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, Cystic Fibrosis, Muscular Dystrophy Association … so the give back to the community is the backbone of our business.”
Seeing as how Tall Man is currently deep into the relocation process, they are not accepting in-store patrons. However, patrons may make online purchases and stop by the new location for curbside pickup. Hermann and his associates work with clients via email to set up pickup times once an order has been received and picked.
Tall Man Toys and Comics is hoping to be open to the public on Sept. 26, but may open as late as early October.
More information may be found on their various social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @tallmantoys.