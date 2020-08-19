“Weekly Shonen Jump” has been looking for its next big hit, and in the past few months some manga have already come and gone.
“Zipman” and “Guardian of the Witch,” two series that I covered in my weekly reviews, fit that description. There were also some still running that I dropped, such as “Magu-chan: God of Destruction,” “Mori King” and “Tokyo Ghost Writer.”
Of all the new series that have entered into “Jump’s” catalog, one takes the cake for me is“Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin.”
Created by Ryuhei Tamura, best known for the series “Beelzebub,” “Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin” lifts the pulp detective noir genre and flies it out to a Podunk town in the remote Ogasawara islands off the coast of Japan. However, the kind of crime committed in this area isn’t what protagonist Samejima expected upon being demoted from the Tokyo police force.
Instead of boring police work, he and his partner find themselves knee-deep in the frontlines of ocean crime.
That description doesn’t really do the manga justice. Ocean crime isn’t just humans committing crimes at sea, it covers crimes committed by sea cults and sentient ocean-dwelling creatures most of humanity has yet to encounter, too. On top of that, Samejima’s partner isn’t just a normal human. He’s an absolutely jacked dolphin-man named Orpheus, and his foster daughter is a young girl who was the subject of worship by the aforementioned sea cult.
The absurdity of the premise, combined with how seriously it often takes itself, are the best aspects of the series. The manga is consistently funny, but also preserves the seriousness of the detective noir genre.
I’ve found this series to be a fantastic summer release that sets itself apart from other currently running “Jump” manga. It combines serious and comedic elements, action and mystery and a tropical setting flooded with an enjoyable cast of characters.
Another summer release with the potential for popularity is “Ayakashi Triangle,” created by Kentaro Yabuki, best known for the manga “Black Cat” and for illustrating “To Love Ru.”
“Ayakashi Triangle” isn’t exactly original in any of its foundational story concepts, but the art is good and the content is humorous.
The series focuses on a ninja exorcist named Matsuri who defends his childhood friend Suzu from evil spirits called Ayakashi. However, when Matsuri is cursed during a battle to save Suzu’s life, his own life is spun around as he’s forced to adjust to having been turned into a girl.
The biggest hurdle this manga will have to overcome is beating out its competition in the new manga “Bone Collection,” which is also a comedy and features a young exorcist battling dangerous spirits in modern Japan.
I’m excited for what the fall season has in store for us insofar as the developments of these summer releases and for all those that I review weekly, and I look forward to seeing what gets cancelled in the coming months to prepare for the next batch of newcomers.
Look forward to more in-depth chapter reviews when “Weekly Shonen Jump in” returns in full next Monday.