Nostalgia is a funny thing. It can make terrible movies, shows and video games seem wonderful. Upon revisiting them in the modern day, however, their luster can be a bit lost.
Such is the case for Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse. Originally released as an exclusive for the original Xbox in late 2005. It received generally good reviews, but has been all but forgotten in the modern day.
That was until earlier this year when Aspyr Media announced they were rereleasing the game on modern consoles. Remastered and up-rezzed, the game was set to recapture audiences with its zombie chaos.
That was, at least, until you realize that Stubbs the Zombie feels very much like a game from 2005, and not in a good way.
After emerging in the futuristic city of Punchbowl, Stubbs the Zombie realizes that his former flame, Maggie Monday, is living there. He then begins a quest to reunite with Maggie, killing all in his way and inadvertently beginning a zombie apocalypse.
Stubbs the Zombie is a strange game. When it was released, it was far ahead of its time. It put players in control of the bad guy and lets them wreak havoc, slowly creating an army undead. Compared to games today, however, it just doesn’t really hold up.
While it can be fun to stumble around Punchbowl eating the brains of all in sight, it gets old quickly. Gameplay consists of little more than button mashing, which can only be fun for so long.
Stubbs the Zombie does attempt to overcome this hurdle by slowly giving players more zombie powers to use to dispatch enemies. Though using your guts as grenades, bowling with your own head and taking over enemies with your severed hand are all fun and interesting concepts, they all become repetitive far too quickly.
Though Stubbs the Zombie nails the 1950s aesthetic on a number of occasions, it drops the ball frequently, likely due to its original hardware limitations.
Many of the areas featured throughout Punchbowl are empty, lifeless and boring, with next to no NPC characters or even music. This makes a bulk of the game feel awkward and unfinished.
Seeing as how Stubbs the Zombie’s storyline leans heavily into parody and comedy, it’s a real shame that it just isn’t that funny. Sure, if you are under the age of 15, chances are you’ll laugh a lot playing this game. For anyone a little more mature than that, the absurd humor featured in the game gets old quickly.
This isn’t to say that Stubbs the Zombie is a bad game, it’s simply a poorly aged game.
Though you could definitely get a few laughs out of Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, there are plenty of other, better games that deserve your attention.
Review copy provided by Aspyr Media. Game reviewed on a Nintendo Switch.
2/5 Torches