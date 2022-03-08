For those staying in Knoxville over spring break, here’s a list of a few activities to enjoy in the city and the warmer spring weather.
Smoky Mountains National Park
Get active and enjoy the beautiful spring weather by going on a hike in the nearby Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The Park offers a wide variety of hikes, trails, and camping that allow you to immerse yourself in the beauty of the mountains.
One of the most popular trails is Rainbow Falls. This hike is a 2.7-mile trail that guides you to an 80-foot waterfall, which is named for the rainbows that appear when the sun hits the fall’s mist.
Some other popular hikes include The Alum Cave and the Chimney Tops. These trails are free to hike and are about an hour and 15-minute drive from campus.
Winter Farmer’s Market
The winter farmer’s market will be held on March 12th in Market Square. This market, which takes place every Saturday from early January to late March, allows farmers to sell their winter produce.
There are a wide variety of items to choose from, as the market boasts everything from produce and meat, to arts and crafts. The Market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is only a short five-minute drive from campus.
All items sold at the open air market have been locally grown and produced in the East Tennessee region, making the farmers market a great way to support local businesses.
Dollywood
Dollywood, named after the park’s famous founder, Dolly Parton, is an amusement park with a wide variety of rides, shows and attractions. The park showcases the history of the Appalachian mountains in a unique and entertaining manner and showcases the beauty of the smoky mountains.
Popular rides include the Wild Eagle, the Tennessee Tornado and the Lightning Rod. For those who are not a fan of rollercoasters, there is still much to do in the park, with activities like The Wings of America bird show and the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary. The park is about a 45-minute drive from campus, and one-day adult tickets for the park are priced at $84.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day here in Knoxville with the annual parade. Make sure to bring your green and line the streets as the route begins on Hall of Fame Dr. The parade soon passes through Gay Street, and ends on Jackson Ave. in the Old City.
Knoxville residents have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as early as the 1850’s, with the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade to head down Gay Street dating all the way back to 1869. This celebration is a fun way to recognize the contributions of Irish Americans to the city of Knoxville. The Parade begins at 1 p.m., so arrive early and claim your spot on the route.
The Ijams Nature Center
Ijams Nature Center is a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike in the Knoxville area. The 315-acre reserve offers hiking, swimming and biking trails, all in one spot.
One of the most popular spots is Mead’s quarry, a spring-fed lake. The quarry offers paddle boarding and canoe renting for just $14 an hour.
Their hiking trails are another popular activity, and with 19 hikes to choose from, you are sure to find one that best fits your needs. The nature center is open from 8 a.m. until dusk, and is a short 10-minute drive from campus.