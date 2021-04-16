The early 2000s were a wild time to be a “Star Wars” fan. The prequels were in their prime, for better or for worse. Sure, we got some pretty lackluster movies, but we also got classic spin-offs such as Star Wars: Republic Commando.
Originally released in 2005 for Xbox and PC, Star Wars: Republic Commando is a tactical first-person shooter set during the Clone Wars era. The story follows Boss, Scorch, Fixer and Sev, the members of Delta Squad. Delta Squad is an elite squad of clone troopers that tackles intense missions too difficult for normal clones. The game sees the squad tackle multiple assignments throughout the Clone Wars.
For many – especially those that grew up with the prequels – Republic Commando is looked back on with incredible fondness. It is pretty much the only tactical shooter to have ever graced the Star Wars license and has a much more adult tone than most things set in the Star Wars universe.
Though Republic Commando has been playable for some time on Xbox systems through backwards compatibility, for those on PlayStation or Nintendo systems, it has been lost to time.
That is, however, until Aspyr Media ported it to PS4 and Switch earlier this month. With the game making a resurgence, does it hold up?
Star Wars: Republic Commando is the same game on Switch that you remember playing back in 2005, just with a higher resolution. Nothing has been really added or taken away from this version, which is great if you want to reexperience Republic Commando.
If you happen to be jumping into the game for the first time, however, you might have some trouble keeping up. Republic Commando’s controls feel very of their time, with a slightly unique control scheme that some may have a hard time adjusting to.
For instance, players lack the ability to sprint, which some might find annoying and off-putting. Also, aiming down the sights feels a bit clunky and seems to hurt more than it helps. These don’t hurt the overall experience very much, but those used to many modern FPS games may have trouble adjusting.
Republic Commando does a great job of setting up likable characters and delivering an intense war narrative without spending too much time on cutscenes or taking players out of the action. By the time credits roll, players will undoubtedly feel some sort of connection to Delta Team. Though you won’t find a mind-blowing narrative here, what is delivered does its job well.
Though Republic Commando does look like it is from 2005, it doesn’t look terrible, even by modern standards. The Switch port looks great while playing on a TV or in handheld, showing just how much work and effort went into the game’s original release.
Players won’t be able to get through Republic Commando by running and gunning. They’ll need to work together with Delta Team, giving them order and executing tasks as a team. This process still holds up and is a ton of fun, even 16 years after the game’s original release.
Overall, Star Wars: Republic Commando is still the great game fans will remember from back in the day. The new port from Asypr Media brings it to new audiences, brilliantly uprezzing the game to HD. Anyone looking for their chance to hop into the Clone Wars won’t find a better way than Star Wars: Republic Commando.
Review code provided by Aspyr Media. Game reviewed on a Nintendo Switch.
4/5 Torches