You finished hanging your decorations, you have your playlist ready, now all you need are some tasty treats. But in true Halloween spirit, there’s nothing better than spooky, themed goodies.
Here are some hauntingly easy recipes to satisfy your Halloween desires.
Sweet
Worms in dirt graveyard
Worms in dirt is a classic, fun dessert. You just need some chocolate pudding, Oreos and some gummy worms. Assembly is pretty simple. Decorating is where you can make it as festive as you want. There are plenty of Halloween gummies, so add some gravestone and skeletons to accompany your worms.
Rice Krispies brains
Rice Krispies are a pretty quick and tasty treat to make. You really only need Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallows and butter. However to stick with the theme, some red food coloring and licorice is all you need. Add the food coloring to you melted marshmallows and shape your snacks into something that resembles a brain. From here, add the licorice in squiggles to mimic the folds of a brain.
Witch fingers
A simple sugar cookie base, shaped to resemble fingers and some almond slices is all you need. The almond acts as the nail, and you can add food coloring to change your creature. Try green for a zombie look!
Caramel apples
Beside actual candy, caramel apples are the most iconic Halloween treat. While they are easy to make, assembly does require some skill. Just pick your favorite apples, some caramel and sturdy skewers. If you want to get really creative, roll your caramel apples in sprinkles, candy or any other kind of yummy toppings.
Savory
Mummies in a blanket
This is a twist on the finger-food classic pigs in a blanket. All you need are crescent rolls, hot dogs or cocktail weenies and some eyes. This recipe suggests candy eyes, but piping ketchup on will do the trick. You can leave your hot dogs whole or cut little arms and legs for a full-body mummy.
Mozzarella eyeballs
You can’t go wrong with cheese, and these mozzarella eyeballs are a perfect addition to you Halloween spread. You will need mozzarella balls, sliced black olives and a filling of your choice. Pesto, pimento and tomato sauce are all good options.
Deviled spider eggs
Save your leftover olives for this frighteningly delicious snack. After perfecting your deviled egg recipe, arrange a whole olive in the middle of eight sliced olives to mimic the appearance of everyone’s least favorite creepy crawly.
Ghost bagel bites
English muffins, cheese and pizza sauce are the main ingredients for this appetizer. Assemble it as you would any pizza, but using a ghost — or Halloween themed — cookie cutter, shape your cheese. Additional toppings are always an option, but that’s up to you!