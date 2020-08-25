Manga creating duo Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu have returned since wrapping up their smash hit manga “The Promised Neverland” with a one-shot titled “Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono.”
This new story, falling somewhere between a psychological horror and a thriller, tells the tale of young Sota Koganei and his new neighbor Saburo Kono, a self-proclaimed spirit photographer who has just moved into the haunted apartment next door.
The one-shot itself has two main draws. The first is its use of art to help promote the tone and atmosphere that the narrative wishes to create, and the second is the subversion of expectation in its story.
There is something unnerving about Posuka Demizu’s art. While I haven’t been able to pin it down exactly, I think I’ve found a couple of aspects that might explain it. Throughout “Spirit Photographer,” Posuka utilizes character placement, body language, thin lines and odd angles in ways that direct the reader’s mind subconsciously toward feelings of anxiety.
From Sota’s viewpoint, readers are consistently viewing a situation of unequal power between himself and the Saburo, seeing the cowering, withdrawn form of Sota in comparison to the large, domineering form of Saburo who draws the focus of many panels. Furthermore, Sota is often drawn to appear fragile, while Saburo is always confident and pushy, leaning over Sota with no apprehensions.
Combined with those artistic choices, Posuka further conveys her desired atmosphere through her line work and angles. Characters are almost always drawn with thin lines. Just as thin lines within the eyes tells the reader certain things about a character’s emotional state, thin lines elsewhere almost convey a fragility about the characters themselves. When Posuka combines this aspect of her art style with odd, unnerving angles for body postures and viewpoints, the reader consistently receives the same anxiety that a character within the story might be feeling.
Art style is significant for the genre of a story, so any other artist wouldn’t necessarily be able to pull off the same kind of story that the Posuke-Kaiu duo is able to, because they simply complement each other so well.
On that note, Kaiu’s technique in subverting the reader’s expectations and drawing them into the psyche of the viewpoint character is fantastic. Throughout “Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono,” the reader is never sure exactly what to expect from the situation the viewpoint character finds himself in, and furthermore feels like they are being led toward an answer, only for there to be a looming sense of doubt in the back of their mind.
This ability lends beautifully toward the genre the one-shot falls within. Suspense, anxiety and the desire to read more are essentially injected into the readers mind. From the first page to the last, Kaiu doesn’t allow the reader to put the story down, and that’s the most important aspect of a thriller.
The two primary characters in the story also feel fleshed out surprisingly well for a short story. But while Sota is a complete character, Saburo is not. By story’s end I wanted to know more about him, and that is exactly what Kaiu wanted to achieve.
If the one-shot gets enough attention, it has a strong chance to get picked up as a weekly serial just as the duo’s previous work “The Promised Neverland” was. Saburo, though not the viewpoint character of the one-shot, is the title character, the one who would carry on into a full series. Balancing the reader’s understanding of them and their desire to learn more is a hard technique to master, but Kaiu pulls it off well in a way that perfects both his story and his chances of getting the story picked up for a full serialization.
This is a story I’d recommend for both casual manga readers and hardcore fans of “The Promised Neverland.” Not only is a strong stand alone one-shot, but feels as though it can exist within a larger world, possibly one connected to “The Promised Neverland” thanks to some cleverly placed Easter eggs. But most importantly, it hits in every single way.
5/5 Torches