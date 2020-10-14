For many, freedom is a goal that seems impossible to obtain with too many obstacles in the way.
The documentary “Hurdle” covers this topic. Directed by Michael Rowley, the film discusses Palestine and its people as they deal with the ongoing military occupation by Israel. It follows two people living in the walled off refugee camps: Sami and Mohammad.
Sami is a parkour enthusiast who leads the Jerusalem Parkour team. Mohammad is a filmmaker who teaches photography. Throughout the film, their skills and influence are put on display.
Although they live under military occupation, they are able to express themselves in their own ways. Sami showcases his freedom of movement with his parkour. He and his team train to perform complicated moves and help out their community. Mohammed uses his skills as a photographer to teach youths the wonderful nature of photography. He expresses his own freedom through this medium.
Ultimately, this is what the film is about. As Palestinians, they aren’t free. They are constantly under the thumb of the Israeli military, which is represented by the giant walls surrounding them. Even though they aren’t able to enjoy the freedoms that other nations do, they use their skills to express the freedoms that they do have. Their parkour and photography cannot be taken away from them, and they will do all that they can to help others express these freedoms too.
They accomplish these freedoms by jumping over the many obstacles in front of them. By overcoming these barriers, they can feel free and hopeful. They deliver this hope to the next generation by teaching them and being positive influences in their lives.
For most of the runtime, the film is a powerful reminder of how poorly other people are treated in other parts of the world. At different points in the movie, violent demonstrations occur — and it’s almost considered a normal. It’s something that can happen at anytime in any place.
Unfortunately, the tone of the documentary can be a little jarring at times. Sometimes, it switches from what feels like a parkour video on YouTube to someone discussing the hardships of living in occupation. It doesn’t take away from the messaging of the film or what is being portrayed, but it does feel a little off.
What Sami and Mohammed do is important because it demonstrates perseverance through terrible situations. Even in the hardships of life, beauty can be found. Whether it is through movement or still images, everyone has the ability to express themselves.
This documentary is great and everyone should try and watch it. It does an excellent job at showing the problems that Palestinians face and the steps that they take to overcome them.
This film was screened for free at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College as part of the Southern Circuit Film Event.
4/5 Torches