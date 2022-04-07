I want to begin this review by immediately apologizing for using a tired, old, dead and terrible Knuckles meme as the headline.
However, it’s both used within the first five minutes and is the main theme of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The film comes two years after the first film in the video game adaptation franchise and sees Jeff Fowler return as the director. Pat Casey and Josh Miller also return as the credited screenwriters along with John Whittington.
The film follows Sonic living with his new family, Tom and Maddie Wachowski, after the events of the first film. He’s running fast, eating chili dogs and trying to be a hero. But the dastardly Dr. Robotnik returns with the help of Knuckles the Echidna, who’s searching for Sonic to find the powerful Master Emerald. With his new fox friend Miles “Tails” Prower, Sonic has to race against the bad guys to stop them from getting the Master Emerald before they use it for evil.
Like its video game counterparts, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” acts as a bigger and better sequel to the first film. It fits together its characters, mythology and scale naturally to create a fun and entertaining film.
Everyone from the first movie reprises their roles, including Ben Schawrtz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom and Tika Sumpter as Maddie, among others. They all fit comfortably into their roles, as they not only embody their characters more but aren’t as afraid to go all out and wacky with their performances. Overall, they fit the wild nature of the film.
This is especially true for Jim Carrey, who carried the first film. He amps it up even more in this movie and it works well in making him an even zanier and unhinged villain. He twirls his game accurate mustache while dreaming bigger as to how he can destroy Sonic. It’s an animated performance that rivals the actual animated characters.
Speaking of, this film sees the addition of two main Sonic characters with Tails and Knuckles. Tails is voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the main voice actor for Tails in the recent games and TV shows. It’s delightful to hear her as she plays a character she’s voiced for years, and she portrays Tails’ intellect and child-like wonder well.
On the villain side, Knuckles is voiced by Idris Elba, and he perfectly portrays the red echidna. He gives him a commanding and powerful voice that shows his strength, while giving him just the right amount of stupidity to fit his character.
With the voices, one of the film’s strengths is the characters. Along with some growth for the returning characters, this movie captures the Sonic characters and their traits incredibly well, making them feel accurate to the games and shows while still making them fresh for the movie, especially their overall designs. Sonic is young and cocky while still knowing his strengths. Tails is smart and capable, but still a kid. Knuckles is strong and powerful, but also a little dumb.
It’s surprisingly refreshing to see these characters not only put to film, but also represent the franchise well. Fans of the games will surely be able to view this film as a love letter to the franchise, especially with all of the references to the games. There are poses, jokes, costumes, props and video game titles strewn throughout the movie that never feel out of place. That’s one of the strengths of the first movie that is amplified in this one, as both films have an accurate understanding of the games and the culture that surrounds them (hence the meme in the headline).
Although the references to the games work, some of the other jokes and references fall a little flat. Besides some actor specific jokes that are fun, most of the pop-culture jokes are obvious and check off the box of mentioning things that are popular. Along with that, there are a few lines and jokes that are quite cringe-worthy, somewhat in their execution and because of their content.
These moments don’t kill the momentum of the movie, but they do awkwardly stick out before the movie moves on. The same goes for the clunky exposition, which is delivered at a rapid enough pace that it gets the information out quickly enough. But it’s extremely on the nose, almost as if they didn’t know how else to place the necessary information anywhere else.
Fortunately, that only occurs a couple of times. Whereas those elements feel forced, most of the rest of the film flows well, with the characters, story, jokes and scale ramping up naturally over the course of the movie. There are several plot points, lines of dialogue and jokes that are given setups and payoffs, most of which create some of the best laughs in the movie.
This includes the theme of showing others the way, whether that be literally in the globetrotting quest for the emerald or metaphorically for finding friends and creating a group of wingmen that always have your back. It’s about recognizing those around you who support you and sticking by them, no matter what crazy adventure is going on.
It’s not the deepest or most original theme, but it’s introduced and built upon decently throughout the movie, so it gets a pass.
Overall, this film has a great screenplay despite some of the cringe inducing lines of dialogue. But its structure, payoffs and understanding of the characters and mythology of the film’s universe elevate the film where it otherwise shouldn’t.
As to the other technical aspects of the film, they’re all serviceable in that they give the film style without being overly flashy. The camera work is solid with some interesting movements and shots. The editing keeps the movie flowing. The score is good, but the soundtrack is curated to match the tone of the film. If anything, the CGI can be a little awkward at times (both for the models and what they interact with) but it’s passable if you aren’t focusing on it too much.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a surprisingly good sequel. It takes the best parts of the first film and expounds on them, while fixing up some of the worst parts of it. It’s bigger and better in just about every way, without doing too much all at once.
There’s been a lot of talk recently about video game adaptations and which one breaks the curse of them all being terrible. Along with “Detective Pikachu,” I believe that this is the best video game adaptation that has been made so far. It’s far better than “Uncharted” and “Mortal Kombat,” which isn’t hard to do anyway.
It not only captures the fun qualities and characteristics of the original games, but it translates them to film well. This movie shows that it knows how these characters and worlds work and how to bring that to film. In that sense, it’s quite a nice experience to see Sonic, Tails and Knuckles brought together in a movie that’s just as weird as the games they are in.
But it’s also still a good movie. Fans should find a lot to love in this film as it is crafted for them, but it’s also accessible to kids and casual moviegoers who might not have played a Sonic game before. It’s an entertaining, fast paced film about a blue hedgehog that can run fast, and Knuckles. What more could anyone want?
Rating: 3 ½ out of 5.