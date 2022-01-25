Residing in an ever-growing city with a rich history certainly has its perks, one being the attention that’s placed on the arts.
The local Knoxville community is one that allows creatives to thrive by encouraging both active producers and casual appreciators of art. If you’re looking for some personal inspiration or simply a fun activity to look forward to this semester at little to no cost, consider visiting one of the city’s local art galleries.
Knoxville Museum of Art
The Knoxville Museum of Art is one of the more well-known art galleries in the city. Located in World’s Fair Park, the museum features a diverse collection of East Tennessee art with a particular focus on the Southern Appalachians.
Current and upcoming exhibitions at the Knoxville Museum of Art are presented on their website, as are details regarding different events open to the public such as drawing workshops and special guest lectures.
The Emporium
The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville fosters support and respect for the arts by offering representation in different professional settings. One way they accomplish this is through The Emporium.
The Emporium is found downtown and contains multiple levels of art galleries, studio and office spaces across nearly 30,000 square feet of space. Displays are updated each month, and artists have the opportunity to submit applications for their work to be shown.
Self-guided visits at The Emporium are free, but private rental events and fundraisers also take place throughout the year.
UT Downtown Gallery
Since 2004, the UT Downtown Gallery has presented contemporary art supported and funded by the university. Beginning on the 26th, the gallery will feature cartoon-inspired work produced by regional artists, many being UT alums and Knoxville citizens.
Past and upcoming exhibits showcase a variety of themes worth checking out. Those interested can keep up to date with the UT Downtown Gallery by subscribing to their newsletter and following social media accounts.
Dogwood Gallery
Also located downtown with monthly exhibitions is the Dogwood Gallery. While viewing the different exhibits, visitors can also enjoy surrounding open houses, performance art, live music and more.
One of the greatest aspects of Dogwood Arts is the support they offer for young and emerging artists. Different initiatives developed by Dogwood Arts include mural and sculpture programs, art walks and festivals.
Coming up on February 11th is the beginning of the House & Garden Show, an event that allows guests to explore the vast Grand Gardens while engaging with vendors and purchasing goods from local artists. This particular event hosted by Dogwood Arts is only free for those ages 12 and under, with regular tickets being priced at $10 per person.
Strong Alley
Strong Alley embraces street art by providing a space for this often criticized work to thrive. Along the alley are a variety of unique murals created by artists that have been commissioned by local businesses.
Some specific pieces in Strong Alley have remained for quite some time, but new works appear from time to time, making it worth checking each time you find yourself in the area.
The city of Knoxville houses many art galleries and arts-focused settings in addition to those listed here. Art can be found all over the city both by seeking out dedicated spaces and just exploring the general area. Just keep an eye out and you’re sure to discover something that inspires creativity.