Nothing brings back the pleasant memories of pre-COVID-19 days as much as the idea of trying to find a seat in a crowded, dark movie theatre with popcorn in one hand and an overpriced soda in the other.
The pandemic took many social activities away from us, but the temporary closure of most movie theaters is perhaps one of the more heartbreaking ones. Although you can no longer go to a Regal theater to watch a movie, there are still many COVID-friendly ways to enjoy new and old movies.
Alumni Memorial Building, Cox Auditorium
As of last week, the Division of Student Success has started showing movies in the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building.
Last Thursday, they aired “Knives Out,” and this Thursday they will be showing “Jumanji: The Next Level” at 6 p.m. With plenty of room to distance yourself from others, this is a safe way to enjoy a semi-normal movie-watching experience. Don’t forget a mask!
Central Cinema Private Rental
A fairly new addition to the Knoxville area, Central Cinema is an independent movie theater that shows many movies, including older classics and new, smaller releases. Although they are currently closed to the public, they are still allowing groups to rent out the auditorium while social distancing and wearing masks. You can pick a movie to watch or even play a video game on the big screen.
Get a group of 15 or fewer friends together to pitch in to the fees which range from $275-$325 and support a great local business! If you still want to support Central Cinema without reserving the auditorium, you can rent movies from their website to stream at home.
AMC Classic
Dying to see a new movie like “Promising Young Woman” or “Wonder Woman 1984” on the big screen? Many AMC locations are open with limited showtimes for up to 40% capacity.
Be sure to plan ahead, so you can get tickets and choose seats that are distanced from others. AMC also offers private rental for up to 20 people with prices ranging from $99-$149. You can also rent a new movie from their website and watch it at home!
Outside
Grab some friends and invest in a projector or blow-up movie screen to watch one of your favorite movies outdoors! Being outside decreases the chances of spreading COVID-19, so this is one of the safer ways to watch a movie with people.
Of course, this idea was much more enticing when the temperature was regularly 70 degrees, but you can encourage people to bring their own hot chocolate and blankets to stay warm the whole time.
Your Own Couch
We might all be a little tired of watching movies at home by now, but it can still be a fun experience. Turn your room into a small theatre by blocking light out of all the windows and making a small concession stand with popcorn, lots of candy and soda for all your roommates to enjoy.
You can choose one of your favorite movies from Netflix or you can splurge and rent a new movie. Disney+ also has new movies like “Soul” and “Mulan,” and HBO Max is now streaming all new Warner Brothers movies the same day they come to theaters.