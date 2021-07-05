Following last week’s two-episode season premiere, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” premiered yet another excellent episode on Paramount+ on July 1. The episode brought a fantastic challenge, stellar looks and one of the most memorable lip syncs in “Drag Race” her-story.
Picking up right after Jiggly Caliente’s elimination, the queens revealed who they voted for and discussed the emotional process of eliminating one of their fellow competitors. Many of the queens have formed personal relationships since competing on their initial seasons, making it extremely difficult to vote each other off.
The difficulty of selecting a queen to go home highlights one of the central themes of “Drag Race”: the importance of community and camaraderie in the LGBTQ+ community. While the “Survivor”-esque twist of the queens voting their fellow competitors off results in dramatic and suspenseful moments, it also makes it far more difficult for the queens competing.
After the discussion of the arduous task of eliminating one another, RuPaul entered the Werk Room and informed the queens that this week’s challenge will be writing and performing in groups for faux commercials where they must advertise a fictional drag queen-related product.
The time spent rehearsing for the challenge requires the queens to show off their acting and writing skills as well as their abilities to work as a team. Synergy is another central theme to this episode and serves as an important reminder that collaboration is vital to the art of drag.
As the queens are shown working together to create concepts and scripts for their commercials, the collaborative nature of each of the queens proves why they are deserving of a place on “All Stars.” Bringing these exciting concepts to the filming of the commercial, Yara Sofia’s signature eccentricity and Eureka’s skilled acting are the standouts, along with solid performances from Ra’Jah O’Hara and Trinity K. Bonet.
Once the commercial filming ended, the queens reunited in the Werk Room and prepared for the runway. As they got ready, Silky Nutmeg Ganache discussed how the pressure from fans makes her feel like she has to dull herself down on the show.
Comforting her season 11 sister, A’keria C. Davenport gives Ganache some helpful advice; “Never let an opinion of somebody who’s never done this dictate your opinion of yourself.” The “Drag Race” fanbase is frequently overly harsh in their critiques of the shows’ queens, which can undoubtedly affect the queens’ perceptions of themselves.
The Werk Room banter came to a close and the main stage began, where Tia Mowry joined host RuPaul and regular judges Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews. The runway theme is revealed to be the All Stars staple “Ru-demption Runway” where the queens must recreate looks from their initial seasons, showing how they have elevated and polished their craft.
Highlights from the runway were Kylie Sonique Love’s spot-on “Chromatica”-inspired look and Scarlet Envy’s equally stunning “Birth of Venus”-inspired gown. Silky Nutmeg Ganache also slayed the runway in a red fringe jumpsuit, while Pandora Boxx and Eureka’s looks disappointed.
Following the runway, the commercials debuted on the main stage. The first commercial titled “Exor-Size Queens” was all-around entertaining, but it was Johnson City’s very own Eureka who stole the show, in an “Exorcist”-esque performance that lingers long after watching.
The second commercial, titled “Fix-It-B***h!” was even more electric, with all four of the queens working together to allow each of them a chance to shine. Trinity K. Bonet and Ra’Jah O’Hara’s hilarious performances were the strongest, never threatening to overshadow the others but still breaking through.
“Rent-a-Queen,” the third commercial, proved to be the weakest of the three. Although none of the queens necessarily did a bad job, the performance lacked chemistry and seemed overstuffed with ideas.
The critiques followed shortly after, where Trinity K. Bonet was declared the winner of the challenge and all four members of the “Rent-a-Queen” group fell to the bottom.
After some time backstage, the queens returned to the Main Stage, where lip sync assassin Laganja Estranja was revealed, jumping from an offstage platform into a soon-to-be iconic split. Estranja and Bonet faced off in a legendary lip sync to “Physical” by Dua Lipa that “Drag Race” fans will remember for years to come.
In the end, Estranja’s spellbinding death drops, flips and splits beat out Bonet’s polished routine. Estranja then revealed that the group chose to eliminate Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Ganache left the audience some inspiring advice.
“Be the head, not the tail; the beginning, not the end; the peacemaker, not the drama; and all things shall be added unto you,” Ganache said.