Week after week, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” has brought exciting television, giving the competitors a chance to show off their numerous talents in a variety of challenges. In this week’s episode, the queens were asked to star in an acting challenge inspired by Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking show “American Horror Story.”
After revealing another close vote from the previous week’s episode, it became clear just how tight the competition is this season. Through the five challenges that have aired so far, each one has had a different winner, showing off how well-matched the group of contestants is.
After some slight drama over the assignment of roles, Hollywood royalty Angela Bassett helped the queens develop their characters with tips from her years of acting. Following her inspiring advice, the queens began filming their scenes, each portraying a different actress of “AHS” fame while paying tribute to the characters they have played throughout the show’s nine seasons.
Ginger Minj, one of the strongest actresses to come out of “Drag Race,” unsurprisingly gave a stellar performance as an Emma Roberts-inspired character, while Jan delivered a pitch-perfect performance in a Lea Michele-based role, finding the perfect avenue for her over-the-top, sometimes irritating, personality.
The biggest surprise of the group was Kylie Sonique Love, whose Jessica Lange-inspired performance found her harnessing her dramatic acting chops that many viewers did not know she had. Across the board, the performances shined, but on “All Stars,” simply giving a strong performance is not enough.
A’keria C. Davenport and Ra’Jah O’Hara showed some difficulty connecting to their characters and failed to deliver performances on the same caliber as some of the more skilled actors. The script for the over-the-top acting performance was among the finer of the “Drag Race’s” hit-or-miss acting challenges, providing an equal opportunity for each character to shine.
Fittingly, the runway category was “Oh My Goth,” giving the queens another opportunity to embody the spooky elegance of “AHS.” Kylie Sonique Love and Trinity K. Bonet were among the stronger looks, bringing two entirely different approaches to the concept of gothness. Love donned a revealing black leather bodysuit, while Bonet took a more classical route, sporting a feathered headpiece and tulle-covered dress.
Guest judge Emma Roberts made for a fascinating addition to the panel, applying years of “AHS” acting experience to each of her critiques. Once the judges finished giving their critiques, Kylie Sonique Love was declared the winner of the challenge, while Ra’Jah O’Hara and A’keria C. Davenport were revealed to be in the bottom two.
As the queens took in their critiques backstage, O’Hara gave an emotional plea to her fellow competitors to keep her in the competition. Again highlighting the central theme of sisterhood, O’Hara explained the difficulty of being up against one of her closest friends in the bottom two.
After their brief regrouping backstage, Love hit the main stage to lip sync against Manila Luzon to Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty.” Love brought the same handsprings and splits that made her so memorable on season two, and was ultimately declared the winner of the lip sync, choosing to send Davenport home.
As the competition has continued to heat up, the critiques have gotten pickier and the voting criteria slimmer. The close competition has made for an intriguing and suspenseful season of television that has delivered exactly what fans hoped for.