To be frank, movies, TV shows and essentially all forms of entertainment have left out portrayals of disabled characters almost completely. Even when they are there, able-bodied actors play them 80% of the time, according to a 2020 New York Times article. On top of that, characters’ roles often revolve around their disability, creating another problem in the issue of representation.
The film “CODA,” on the other hand, fully develops its characters to create an enlightening representation of the Deaf community and tell a beautiful, gleefully predictable, coming-of-age story.
“CODA,” released in 2021 and nominated for three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay), tells the story of a teenage girl named Ruby (Emilia Jones) who is a child of deaf adults (CODA) and also has a deaf brother. She discovers a passion for music and singing, which becomes difficult for her family to reckon with as she helps with their fishing business and serves as an interpreter.
Also, along the way, she of course meets a boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who shares her love for music and complicates high school even more.
The story has been done time and time again. A young girl on the precipice of graduation wants more than what her hometown offers and fights with her family endlessly. She wants to pursue her passion and make a career for herself and have a new life outside of the house. What makes this version so refreshing though, is we see all the ordinary struggles but they take place in a household that relies on American Sign Language.
Other depictions of the Deaf community place disability at the center of the conversation, assuming it is such a hindrance that deaf people do not also struggle with finances, jobs, school, love and life in general. Although it is a crucial part of Ruby and her family’s identity and does impact their daily operations since ASL is rarely used by hearing people, we know that there is more to their family than that just because of how well their characters are developed.
This story makes the classic coming-of-age tale new again and provides a different lens to look through. It also points out countless issues with the current state of a world that is completely biased towards hearing people and rarely considers the Deaf community in the creation of infrastructure, laws and pedagogy.
Coming of age is my all-time favorite movie genre if you would consider it its own category. So while I love “CODA” for its renovation of the classic story, I also love it simply because it does rely so frequently on those cheesy, heartwarming and frustrating moments we’ve gotten in films like “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Lady Bird” and “Almost Famous.”
Crushing moments of Ruby singing to her dad (Troy Kotsur), auditioning for Berklee College of Music and talking to her mom (Marlee Matlin) about how disconnected she feels from the family will surely bring you to tears.
Others, like an uncomfortable doctor’s appointment where Ruby serves as an interpreter for her parents, her new crush’s awkwardness when he’s put on the spot at her house and her best friend’s (Amy Forsyth) infatuation with her brother (Daniel Durant) will help you recover from the tears as you cringe slightly and laugh a lot.
The actors create a cohesive family environment effortlessly and her parents and brother, all played by deaf actors, show their investment in Ruby’s decisions despite their difficulty understanding her. In one scene in which they attend her choir concert, the audio cuts off completely as we see the show from their perspective.
The camera focuses more on them than Ruby’s performance and in a heart-wrenching few minutes, we see them feel an irreparable disconnection from their family member whom they love and support.
Jones does an incredible job acting, communicating and, of course, singing. Matlin, Kotsur and Durant flawlessly convey their emotions through ASL, which we rarely see in performances. Matlin and Kotsur are especially funny, buttressing some of the most hilarious moments. Ferdia Walsh-Peelo serves his purpose as the attractive teenage boy who complicates Ruby’s love life.
I think critic Brian Tallerico said it best in his review: “The contrivances and sitcom elements, particularly in the more traditional parts of the story, are undeniable, but they’re crushed by the movie's massive heart.”
CODA presents a story of a girl struggling with what all teenage girls do – how to handle first love, what to do after high school and how to figure out who you truly are. On top of that, it gives an enlightening portrayal of the Deaf community that we rarely get to see. It didn’t make it in my top five of the year, but looking back on it, I think I will remember and cherish it way more than “Spencer” or “West Side Story.”
5 out of 5 torches