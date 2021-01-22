After yesterday’s Resident Evil Showcase, the folks over at Capcom shadow dropped a demo for Resident Evil Village exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Simply titled Maiden, the standalone experience promised to give eager fans a look into Village’s world a few months before its May 7, 2021 release.
Maiden follows a silent playable character, simply known as the maiden. After awaking in a dark, dreary dungeon, she realizes that she must make her escape. With the help of a mysterious note, the maiden must solve puzzles and avoid the dungeon’s denizens if she hopes to leave with her life.
Though short, Maiden is very effective in showcasing the horrors that will be present in Resident Evil Village. The entire experience can be completed in just under twenty minutes, though it will likely take most a bit longer than that if they take their time.
Seeing a show Maiden features a silent protagonist and no combat, it isn’t exactly a look into how minute to minute gameplay will be in Resident Evil Village. Instead, the demo serves as an introduction into Village’s world, giving players a sense of the castle they will be exploring and some of the villains they will be encountering.
Maiden does an excellent job at setting up Village’s story without ever telling the player anything directly. Little notes are scattered around the castle that players can read which allude to something quite sinister happening behind the scenes (if all of the dead bodies and blood in the dungeon weren’t enough evidence).
Even though Resident Evil Village will be available on both last generation hardware and current generation hardware, Maiden made it clear that it will not be taking a graphical hit. The parts of the dungeon and castle players can explore in Maiden are absolutely breathtaking, leaving hopes high for the full game.
Even though the PS5 exclusive demo did take advantage of some of the system’s features such as 3D audio and Ray Tracing, it still felt as if they could have done just a bit more. The lack of any DualSense functionality in Maiden was extremely disappointing. If it had been released on Xbox and PC as well, it might make more sense, but with it being a PS5 exclusive, it just feels absurd that the developers didn’t take advantage of one of the system’s best features.
Maiden also features some simple puzzle solving that is hopefully a look at some of what players can expect in Village. Seeing as how the sometime obtuse puzzles found in the Resident Evil series are some of the best parts of the games, its nice to see that they’ll be making a return in Village.
Though short, Maiden leaves quite the impression after its credits roll. With Resident Evil Village releasing in just a few months, Maiden successfully builds hype and dispels any worries that fans may have had about the state of Village.