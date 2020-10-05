Regal Cinemas announced this morning that it would be reclosing all of its movie theaters in the U.S. only a little more than a month after they began reopening.
The theater chain, which operates 536 theaters, closed operations back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With governmental restrictions lowering over the summer, Regal began slowly reopening its theaters on Aug. 19. However, with a lack of new releases and low ticket sales, it has made the decision to temporarily close all of its theaters for the foreseeable future starting on Oct. 8.
In a press release from Regal’s parent company Cineworld, Cineworld CEO Mark Greidinger noted how difficult the decision was to make for the company.
"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.– from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” Greidinger said.
“We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.”
According to a report from Vault, Regal Cinemas employs over 25,000 people nationwide, meaning the temporary closure will be once again putting thousands out of work.
The decision to close comes after a number of studios pushing theatrical releases out of 2020 altogether. Two of the biggest films of the years, Disney’s “Black Widow” and MGM Universal’s “No Time To Die,” were recently pushed from November to early 2021, putting next to no new releases for the rest of the year. Films that still have a planned 2020 release, such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Soul” and “The Croods: A New Age,” are all expected to be pushed into 2021 in the coming weeks.
In a press release on the official “007” website, MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli gave reasoning for why the film is being pushed back.
“In order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience, [we are delaying ‘No Time To Die’]. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year,” Wilson and Broccoli said.
The delay of such major films, as well as not being to reopen in major markets such as New York, are the two major reasons for Regal’s reclosure, according to Greidinger.
“Despite our work, positive feedback from our customers and the fact that there has been no evidence to date linking any COVID cases with cinemas, we have not been given a route to reopen in New York, although other indoor activities – like indoor dining, bowling and casinos were already allowed,” Greidinger said. “The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they've come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets.”
At the time of writing, other major U.S. theatre chains such as AMC and Cinemark have not commented on whether or not they will be staying open during the holiday season.