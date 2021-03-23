Regal Cinemas, the nationwide movie theater chain headquartered in Knoxville, announced earlier today that they will begin reopening their theaters on April 2.
Regal Cinemas has had a bit of an unusual year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It initially shut down all operations on March 17, 2020, before reopening in a limited capacity in late August. Unlike many of its competitors like AMC and Cinemark, Regal shut down again on Oct. 8, likely due to most film studios pushing their releases into 2021.
After two five-month shutdowns, Regal is set to begin reopening some of its locations on April 2, with most (if not all) of its locations reopening by April 16. These openings coincide with the openings of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” both from WB.
Regal’s reopening comes with a long list of safety guidelines, which include limiting theater capacity to 50% and requiring all employees and guests to wear masks while not eating or drinking.
Though it has not yet been announced exactly which theaters will be reopening on April 2, you can check Regal’s COVID-19 website for updates in the coming days.