Although hard to gain, trust is a beautiful thing.
This is the core theme of the animated Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The film is directed by Don Hall, who also co-directed “Moana,” and Carlos López Estrada, who directed 2018’s “Blindspotting.” The film is written by Qui Nguyen (this is his first writing credit for film) and Adele Lim, who wrote the screen adaption of “Crazy Rich Asians.”
The film is playing in theaters and on Disney+ for a $30 fee.
The film follows Princess Raya as she travels across the broken land of Kumandra searching for both the last dragon and the shattered pieces of a magical orb. She is joined by a rag tag group of people as they try to bring peace to their land against strife, distrust and a mysterious enemy that turns people into stone. She and her crew must unite the lands of the Fang, Heart, Spine, Talon and Tail regions.
This film is incredible. It’s a wonderful adventure through and through. It is easily one of the best films Disney themselves have put out in the last 10 years.
To begin, the voice cast is comprised entirely of Asian-American actors — except for a few additional voices and Alan Tudyk, who voices the adorable pill bug/armadillo creature named Tuk Tuk.
Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya. She does an incredible job bringing stoicism and wariness to the character through her voice. Awkwafina voices the dragon Sisu alongside her. She brings a lot of bubbly and awkward fun, which works well in contrast to Raya’s more determined characteristics. They both do a fantastic job as the main leads of the film.
Along with them, Benedict Wong voices a fierce, yet soft, warrior named Tong. Izaac Wang voices the joyous child captain Boun. Finally, Gemma Chan voices Princess Namaari of Fang, Raya’s main rival in the film.
They, along with the supporting cast, really bring this movie to life by giving depth to these characters through their voices. It’s an incredible feat.
The main storyline and plot progression are done incredibly well. The film lays out its goals and journey in an easy-to-understand way so that everyone watching can enjoy the film.
As the plot progresses, the theme of trust and who we place that trust in are presented. It’s made fairly obvious, but it is done effectively in the film. They build on the theme throughout the movie through dialogue, actions and small intimate moments. The film delivers this powerful message well — even if it is a little heavy handed.
To add onto this, the film is quite emotional. It deals with both trust and grief. As these thematic moments play out, it’s hard not to feel emotional as characters discuss the loss of those around them. The film earns these emotional moments by being honest in its presentation and true to its word.
The animation in this film is top notch. Disney continues to prove that they, along with Pixar, can create stunning films with brilliant scenery and expressive animation. It also isn’t afraid to switch animation styles at times, which gives the film some extra energy.
Of particular note are the landscapes in the film. They are truly spectacular with so much variety and thought placed into every location in the film. From the desert lands of the Tail region to the snowy bamboo forest of the Spine homeland, every location is distinct and beautiful.
The action sequences in the film are fantastic. There is a ton of choreography within each fight scene and they are presented in a clear way. There are also emotional stakes behind each fight, which adds to their weight and depth — they give each fight added meaning, which makes them even more suspenseful. They are engaging, energetic and emotional all at once.
Playing throughout the film, the score by James Newton Howard is a fantastic fusion of Asian instrumentals and electronic synths. That might sound like it doesn’t go together, but it works incredibly well within the movie. The score knows what instruments or which musical style fits each and every scene.
Finally, the film is a love letter to Asian mythology and culture, specifically that of Southeast Asia. It draws from different pieces of imagery, mythos and legendary creatures to craft its world. It provides representation without feeling gimmicky, inappropriate or downright appropriation. For example, the dragons in the film are given a unique design and are water based.
The film is reminiscent of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” in that it uses its influences to create a beautiful and intricate world filled with wonder and adventure. The film wears its influences on its sleeve and displays its culture like a badge of honor.
There has been some controversy surrounding this representation, namely in that it doesn’t provide enough Southeast Asia representation. TIME magazine has a great article discussing this reaction and the different viewpoints brought forward because of this movie.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a fun, energetic and heartfelt adventure. The film’s world, characters, themes and emotions are given wonderful depth, and they make it a memorable experience. It is easily among one of Disney’s best movies and will hopefully be remembered as such for a long time.
Even if this is the only “Raya” movie Disney makes, it’s an incredible ride from beginning to end.
4.5/5 Torches