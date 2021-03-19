A revengeful young woman who won’t let anyone stand against her.
“Promising Young Woman” is written and directed by Emerald Fennell. It is playing in theaters and is available to rent on most streaming platforms.
The film follows Cassie, a medical school dropout seeking revenge against the people who committed and enabled the sexual assault of her best friend. Cassie must also deal with a friend who reenters her life, her parents trying to help her move on and the “nice guys” at the bar she pretends to be drunk with to teach a lesson.
The film is a stylish, chilling and energetic revenge thriller. It discusses tough subject matter and toxic subcultures without having to resort to showing anything for shock value.
Carey Mulligan plays Cassie and she is incredible in the role. She demands the attention of the audience through her on-screen presence. She is cold, commanding and condescending. She leads the film sarcastically and powerfully as somebody that everyone should fear. The movie works because of her performance, and it is nearly impossible to imagine anyone else in the role.
It is Mulligan’s best performance and she deserves all of the praise that she can get.
The rest of the cast does a great job as well. Most notably is Bo Burnham as Ryan, an old classmate who Cassie reconnects with. He is awkward and lovable as he bumbles his way into a date. Without spoiling anything however, Burnham does a really good job at keeping secrets. I never thought I could hate Bo Burnham until this movie, and he does a great job in the role.
Overall, the film is very well written. It follows a clear structure that is shown early on in the movie. It also excellently sets elements up that the movie pays off all the way until the end. The only aspect of the writing that isn’t that great is some of the dialogue. Occasionally, the film becomes a little preachy with some of its themes and messages, but it isn’t too bad.
Emerald Fennell does an incredible job with the writing and the directing. There is a clear artistic vision that is delivered in this film. Along with that, this is Fennell’s directorial debut, and it is an incredibly strong debut at that.
Style is this film’s middle name. Anything that could come across as kind of bad is actually done well because the film is aware of what it is and what it is trying to say. There is always an air of sarcasm floating above the film despite its tough subject matter.
It also presents its themes and situations well without compromising the weight of the situation or devolving into showing anything for shock value. It is remarkable how well the film handles all of its elements and makes them work seamlessly.
The editing and the cinematography work excellently to make the film work. They add to the established style with montages, poppy color compositions and great camera work to convey specific information.
Finally, the soundtrack of the film is incredible. It not only consists of a high-strung string cover of “Toxic” by Britany Spears, but the soundtrack consistently sets the tone for the film. It is fantastic and worth listening to outside of the film.
“Promising Young Woman” is a great film with an excellent lead performance by Carey Mulligan. It has a couple faults, but its style, structure, editing, directing, performances and tone elevate the film.
This film is quite remarkable because of how well everything works together. All of these elements come together to create a memorable film that stands among the best revenge movies.
At the very least, Carey Mulligan will be remembered for giving her best film performance.
4/5 Torches