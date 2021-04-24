The 93rd Academy Awards are upon us. One of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood, the Oscars contain an element of buzz and excitement around them. The best way to experience them is to make predictions beforehand.
Below are the Daily Beacon’s official predictions for the 93rd Academy Awards. It will go through the categories with a prediction as to who will win each award. It will end with the Best Picture category.
Note: this list is based on the opinion of the writer.
Actor in a Leading Role
We predict that Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will win Best Actor.
Actor in a Supporting Role
We predict that Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah” will win Supporting Actor.
Actress in a Leading Role
We predict that Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman” will win Leading Actress.
Actress in a Supporting Role
We predict that Youn Yuh-Jung in “Minari” will win Supporting Actress.
Animated Feature Film
We predict that “Soul” will win Best Animated Film.
Cinematography
We predict that Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland” will win Best Cinematography.
Costume Design
We predict that Alexandra Byrne for “Emma” will win Best Costume Design.
Directing
We predict that Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” will win Best Directing.
Documentary (Feature)
We predict that Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana for “Collective” will win Best Documentary.
Documentary (Short Subject)
We predict that Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan for “A Love Song for Latasha” will win Best Documentary Short.
Film Editing
We predict that Yorgos Lamprinos for “The Father” will win Best Editing.
International Feature Film
We predict that “Another Round” from Denmark will win Best International Film.
Makeup and Hairstyling
We predict that Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will win Best Hair and Makeup.
Music (Original Score)
We predict that Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” will win Best Original Score.
Music (Original Song)
We predict that H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas’ song “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” will win Best Original Song.
Production Design
We predict that Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale for “Mank” will win Best Production Design.
Short Film (Animated)
We predict that Will McCormack and Micheal Govier for “If Anything Happens I Love You” will win Best Animated Short Film.
Short Film (Live Action)
We predict that Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan for “The Letter Room” will win Best Short Film.
Sound
We predict that Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh for “Sound of Metal” will win Best Sound.
Visual Effects
We predict that Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher for “Tenet” will win Best Visual Effects.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
We predict that Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” will win Best Adapted Screenplay.
Writing (Original Screenplay)
We predict that Will Berson & Shaka King for “Judas and the Black Messiah” will win for Best Original Screenplay.
Best Picture
Now it’s time for the big one.
This award is strategic because it’s usually based within three aspects: quality, optics and bias. Most of the time, the Academy gives the award to the most deserving film. However, they sometimes like to give it to a film that either makes them look better or because of bias (for the record, Hollywood loves Hollywood).
We predict that “Minari” will win Best Picture. Our runner up winner is “Nomadland.”
This decision is because we believe that it is the most deserving film from the list. However, just about all of these films would be great winners. Overall, the Best Picture list this year is an all-around solid list of films.